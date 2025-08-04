Humanized Mouse Model Market Report and Company Analysis 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanized Mouse Model Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The humanized mouse model market is projected to expand by USD 61.6 million from 2024 to 2029, with a steady CAGR of 6.7% throughout this period.

This comprehensive report offers a thorough analysis of market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, in addition to a detailed vendor analysis.

Current market dynamics, the latest trends, and growth drivers revolve around the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, innovative uses of humanized mouse models, and advancements in genetic engineering technologies.

The report's findings are derived from a combination of primary and secondary sources, supplemented by insights from key industry participants. It provides exhaustive market size information, segmental analyses by region, and a detailed vendor landscape, backed by historic and forecast data.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: GHMM, Cell-based humanized mouse model

GHMM, Cell-based humanized mouse model By End-user: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, Academic and research institutions

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, Academic and research institutions By Application: Oncology, Immunology and infectious diseases, Neuroscience, Toxicology and hematopoiesis

Oncology, Immunology and infectious diseases, Neuroscience, Toxicology and hematopoiesis By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)

The study underscores the strategic alliances of companies as a major generator of market growth in the near future. The rising production of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and the advent of whole animal imaging are set to substantially boost market demand.

The report encompasses these critical areas:

Humanized Mouse Model Market sizing

Humanized Mouse Model Market forecast

Humanized Mouse Model Market industry analysis

The vendor analysis within the report is crafted to empower clients to enhance their market footing. It offers an in-depth review of top humanized mouse model market vendors, such as Altogen Labs, Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Cyagen Biosciences, Gempharmatech Co. Ltd., and others.

Furthermore, the market analysis details emerging trends and challenges poised to shape market growth, enabling companies to devise effective strategies and harness potential growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Analysis

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size

Global Humanized Mouse Model Market 2019 - 2023 Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis

Impact of AI on Global Humanized Mouse Model Market

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market segments Comparison by Product Type GHMM - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Product Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 CROs - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Oncology - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Immunology and infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Neuroscience - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Toxicology and hematopoiesis - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis Altogen labs Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. BioSafety Research Center Inc. Champions Oncology Inc. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Creative Biolabs Cyagen Biosciences Gempharmatech Co. Ltd. GenOway HBM Holdings Ltd. Hera Biolabs Inc. Ingenious Targeting Laboratory Inotiv Inc. Janvier Labs JSR Corp. Oncodesign Precision Medicine Ozgene Pty Ltd. Perkin Elmer Inc. Pharmatest Services



