Humanized Mouse Model Market Report and Company Analysis 2025-2029

The humanized mouse model market is projected to expand by USD 61.6 million from 2024 to 2029, with a steady CAGR of 6.7% throughout this period.
This comprehensive report offers a thorough analysis of market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, in addition to a detailed vendor analysis.
Current market dynamics, the latest trends, and growth drivers revolve around the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, innovative uses of humanized mouse models, and advancements in genetic engineering technologies.
The report's findings are derived from a combination of primary and secondary sources, supplemented by insights from key industry participants. It provides exhaustive market size information, segmental analyses by region, and a detailed vendor landscape, backed by historic and forecast data.
Market Segmentation:
- By Product Type: GHMM, Cell-based humanized mouse model
- By End-user: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, Academic and research institutions
- By Application: Oncology, Immunology and infectious diseases, Neuroscience, Toxicology and hematopoiesis
- By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW)
The study underscores the strategic alliances of companies as a major generator of market growth in the near future. The rising production of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and the advent of whole animal imaging are set to substantially boost market demand.
The report encompasses these critical areas:
- Humanized Mouse Model Market sizing
- Humanized Mouse Model Market forecast
- Humanized Mouse Model Market industry analysis
The vendor analysis within the report is crafted to empower clients to enhance their market footing. It offers an in-depth review of top humanized mouse model market vendors, such as Altogen Labs, Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Cyagen Biosciences, Gempharmatech Co. Ltd., and others.
Furthermore, the market analysis details emerging trends and challenges poised to shape market growth, enabling companies to devise effective strategies and harness potential growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Historic Market Size
- Global Humanized Mouse Model Market 2019 - 2023
- Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Qualitative Analysis
- Impact of AI on Global Humanized Mouse Model Market
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product Type
- GHMM - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Product Type
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- CROs - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Oncology - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Immunology and infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Neuroscience - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Toxicology and hematopoiesis - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Application
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Analysis
- Altogen labs
- Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- BioSafety Research Center Inc.
- Champions Oncology Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Creative Biolabs
- Cyagen Biosciences
- Gempharmatech Co. Ltd.
- GenOway
- HBM Holdings Ltd.
- Hera Biolabs Inc.
- Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
- Inotiv Inc.
- Janvier Labs
- JSR Corp.
- Oncodesign Precision Medicine
- Ozgene Pty Ltd.
- Perkin Elmer Inc.
- Pharmatest Services
