Weather Forecasting Services Market Report 2025-2030, with Leading Players AccuWeather, Vaisala, Climavision, DTN, ENAV, Fugro, The Weather Company, StormGeo, AEM, Pelmorex, and More

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weather Forecasting Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Forecast (Nowcasting, Short-range, Medium-range, Long-range), Organization Size, Industry, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Weather Forecasting Services Market was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.90%. Climate change has led to more frequent extreme weather events, driving the demand for weather forecasting services worldwide.

Advancements in satellite technology, data analytics, and machine learning are enhancing forecast accuracy and expanding application scope. Additionally, the rising frequency of extreme weather events due to climate change is prompting both governments and private enterprises to invest in real-time forecasting solutions. These factors, combined with the growing integration of weather data into IoT platforms, are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The growing demand for real-time weather updates is significantly driving innovation within the weather forecasting services industry. Businesses across transportation, agriculture, and energy sectors are increasingly reliant on precise, timely data to mitigate operational risks. This urgency has led to heightened investment in high-resolution radar systems and IoT-based sensors. Consequently, service providers are under pressure to deliver faster, more dynamic forecasts than ever before.

The increasing demand for climate risk analytics is transforming how companies approach long-term strategic planning. As climate change intensifies, businesses are turning to the weather forecasting services industry to assess vulnerabilities in their supply chains, infrastructure, and assets. Insurance, real estate, and agriculture firms are particularly dependent on predictive modeling to anticipate weather-induced losses. This trend is pushing forecasting providers to integrate climate science into standard weather solutions.

The expansion of global air and sea traffic is heightening the need for precise weather forecasting in the aviation and maritime sectors. Safety, fuel efficiency, and route optimization are directly tied to reliable weather data. Consequently, the weather forecasting services industry is prioritizing specialized offerings for airlines, cargo fleets, and port authorities. The industry is also benefiting from regulations that require standardized meteorological reporting.

The rise in smartphone usage has spurred a wave of personalized weather applications aimed at both consumers and professionals. These apps offer hyper-local forecasts, real-time alerts, and integrated analytics for outdoor events, travel, and farming. As expectations grow, the weather forecasting services industry is enhancing user interfaces and backend infrastructure to deliver seamless mobile experiences. Monetization opportunities through subscriptions and targeted advertising are also expanding.

Precision agriculture is gaining traction, with farmers using weather data to make real-time decisions on irrigation, fertilization, and harvesting. The weather forecasting services industry is developing agronomic models that combine weather, soil, and crop data to improve yield and sustainability. These tailored forecasts reduce waste and enhance productivity, particularly for smallholder farmers. The growing digitization of agriculture is further accelerating this demand.

Weather Forecasting Services Market Report Highlights

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

The medium-range segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 28.2% in 2024.

The media segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024, driven by the convergence of weather analytics and advertising strategies.

North America dominated the weather forecasting services market with the largest revenue share of 27% in 2024.

Leading companies in the weather forecasting services market include:

AccuWeather Inc.

Vaisala Oyj (Weather)

Climavision

DTN LLC

ENAV S.p.A

Fugro

The Weather Company

Met Office

Precision Weather Services

StormGeo (Alfa Laval AB)

AEM

Pelmorex Corp

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Weather Forecasting Services Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Weather Forecasting Services Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Deployment Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Weather Forecasting Services Market: Forecast Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Weather Forecasting Services Market: Forecast Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Nowcasting

4.4. Short-range

4.5. Medium-range

4.6. Long-range



Chapter 5. Weather Forecasting Services Market: Organization Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Weather Forecasting Services Market: Organization Size Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Large Enterprises

5.4. Small & Medium Enterprises



Chapter 6. Weather Forecasting Services Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Weather Forecasting Services Market: Industry Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Agriculture

6.4. Aviation

6.5. Energy & Utilities

6.6. Renewables

6.7. Retail

6.8. Manufacturing

6.9. Media

6.10. Logistics & Transportation

6.11. Marine

6.12. Others



Chapter 7. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Weather Forecasting Services Market by Region, 2024 & 2030

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Weather Forecasting Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.3. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe Weather Forecasting Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.4. France

7.3.5. Italy

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Asia Pacific Weather Forecasting Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. India

7.4.5. Australia

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America Weather Forecasting Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030

7.5.2. Brazil

7.5.3. Mexico

7.6. Middle East and Africa

7.6.2. Saudi Arabia

7.6.3. South Africa

7.6.4. UAE



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Positioning

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

AccuWeather Inc.

Vaisala Oyj (Weather)

Climavision

DTN LLC

ENAV S.p.A

Fugro

The Weather Company

Met Office

Precision Weather Services

StormGeo (Alfa Laval AB)

AEM

Pelmorex Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkje11

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment