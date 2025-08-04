Green Water Treatment Chemicals Company Evaluation Report, with Leading Companies Kemira, Veolia, and Ecolab

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Water Treatment Chemicals - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Green Water Treatment Chemicals Companies Quadrant offers an in-depth industry analysis, shedding light on the global market landscape for Green Water Treatment Chemicals. This analysis evaluates key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends that are influencing the sector.

Green water treatment chemicals are sophisticated substances engineered to address water purification and management with minimal environmental impact. These chemicals are developed to substitute or reduce traditional hazardous materials, such as metal-based coagulants and toxic biocides, by using biodegradable and natural components like plant-based coagulants and organic flocculants. This innovation aligns with green chemistry principles, focusing on reducing pollution and enhancing resource efficiency throughout the chemical lifecycle. Industries leverage these solutions to ensure effective wastewater treatment and water reuse, supporting environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance.

The chemicals serve to minimize or eliminate hazardous substances during purification processes, derived from renewable, biodegradable, and non-toxic sources, sometimes incorporating recycled materials. The market includes products like coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, and activated carbon adsorbents, sourced from sustainable materials such as plant-derived polymers and natural minerals. These chemicals find application in drinking water purification, industrial wastewater treatment, and process water conditioning, effectively removing pollutants like suspended solids, pathogens, and heavy metals. This role is especially vital in sectors like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and wastewater treatment, where the emphasis is on reducing chemical toxicity and increasing biodegradability.

The 360 Quadrant categorizes Green Water Treatment Chemicals companies based on criteria like revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and market presence strategies. The top product footprint criteria include Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents, Other Types), Source (Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Mineral-Based), Application (Wastewater Treatment, Drinking Water Treatment, Process Water Treatment, Other Applications), and End-Use Industry (Municipal, Industrial).

Key Players



Key players in the Green Water Treatment Chemicals market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Kemira, Veolia, Ecolab, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Solenis, Nouryon, Basf, Thermax Limited, Snf, and Green Water Treatment Solutions. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies in the Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

Kemira

Kemira positions itself as a leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. With operations in over 36 countries, Kemira provides a comprehensive product portfolio that caters to clients worldwide. It has implemented significant expansions, such as the increase of its ferric sulfate production capacity in the UK to better serve environmental regulations.

Kemira's strategic acquisition of Norit's reactivation operations has enhanced its market position, enabling it to broaden its offering with activated carbon services. This illustrates Kemira's strong focus on maintaining a competitive edge through continuous innovation and expansion.

Veolia

Veolia stands as a prominent player in ecological transformation within the water treatment space. The company's global operations include managing thousands of water and waste management facilities. Notably, its acquisition of Suez enhanced its capabilities and market reach.

Veolia's commitment to innovation is evident in its investments in mobile water treatment recycling facilities, aligning with market demands for sustainable solutions.

Ecolab

Ecolab, a leader in water hygiene and energy technologies, has been pivotal in promoting sustainable water treatment solutions. The company's market strategy emphasizes reducing environmental impact through innovation, as demonstrated by its state-of-the-art solutions tailored to meet regulatory demands.

Ecolab's broad market presence and comprehensive product portfolio secure its position as a top contender in the green water treatment chemicals sector.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview

Drivers Increasing Regulatory Pressure on Wastewate1 Discharge and Chemical Usage Growing Emphasis on Circular Water Management An1 Resource Recovery

Restraints High Production Costs and Limited Economies of Scale Performance Limitations Compared to Conventional Chemicals

Opportunities Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Alternatives Growing Regulations on Water Quality and Pollution Control

Challenges High Production Costs and Scalability Issues



Industry Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Key Conferences and Events in 2025-2026

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Biobased Nanomaterials Bioelectrochemical Remediation

Complementary Technologies Zero-Valent Iron

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Patent Analysis

Impact of AI/Gen Ai

Competitive Landscape

Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

Revenue Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

Brand/Production Comparison

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024 Stars Emerging Leaders Pervasive Players Participants

Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024 Company Footprint Type Footprint Source Footprint Application Footprint End-Use Industry Footprint Region Footprint

Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024 Progressive Companies Responsive Companies Dynamic Companies Starting Blocks

Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

Competitive Scenario Deals Expansions



Company Profiles

Key Players

Kemira

Veolia

Ecolab

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Solenis

Nouryon

BASF

Thermax Limited

SNF

Green Water Treatment Solutions

Other Players

Cortec Corporation

Alumichem

Green Genra

Chembond Water Technologies Limited

Green Chemicals A.S.

Biostar-Ch

Shandong Green Technologies Co., Ltd.

Genesis Water Technologies

Dober

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Chemready

Advaya Chemical Industries Limited

Aquafix Inc.

Carbon Activated Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

