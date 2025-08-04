Building Automation System Market Set to Double by 2030 Amid Rising IoT Integration

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Automation System Market by Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Control, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, Building Automation System Services, Residential, Industrial, Commercial - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global building automation system market, valued at USD 101.74 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 191.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Demand is driven by advanced surveillance, biometric technologies, and integration of IoT and data analytics within building automation systems.

Occupancy Sensors Segment is expected to hold a significant market share in lighting controls. Rising energy costs and environmental concerns propel building managers to adopt energy-efficient solutions like occupancy sensors that reduce unnecessary lighting by detecting human presence. The growing focus on smart buildings enhances demand as these sensors integrate with HVAC and security systems for performance optimization. Retrofitting existing buildings for energy efficiency further boosts installations.

Commercial Applications for Lighting Controls are witnessing robust growth in the building automation system market. Escalating energy costs drive businesses to implement lighting controls to manage consumption and operational costs. Adaptive lighting that adjusts to occupancy and daylight enhances occupant comfort, productivity, and aligns with corporate sustainability goals, making these applications integral to modern commercial building automation systems.

India's Rapid Growth in the building automation system market is notable, anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Urbanization, coupled with increasing energy demands and a focus on operational efficiency, propels growth. Government initiatives on smart cities and infrastructure modernization support the adoption of automated systems for enhanced energy management. Expanding commercial real estate sectors like offices, malls, and hospitality in India also drive demand for advanced systems to optimize lighting, HVAC, and security operations.

Comprehensive primary interviews with key industry experts help verify market size and trends. Participants span component suppliers, Tier 1 companies, and OEMs, with geographical input from North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The building automation system market includes leaders like Kapsch Honeywell International Inc., Carrier, Siemens, Johnson Controls, and Schneider Electric. The competition analysis examines these companies' strategies, recent developments, and market positions.

The report segments the building automation system market by application (residential, commercial, industrial), offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Control, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, BAS Services, and Other Offerings), and connectivity (Wired and Wireless Technologies). It assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, offering a global perspective with detailed regional analysis and supply chain insights.

Comprehensive analysis of market drivers like energy-efficient construction, IoT integration, and biometric technologies.

Insights into technical complexities, skills shortages, and standard communication protocols.

Identifies opportunities from government smart city investments and renewable energy integration.

Detailed insights into technological advancements and new product innovations.

Market analysis covers regional opportunities, diversification, and competitive assessments of major players including Honeywell International Inc., Carrier, Siemens, Johnson Controls, and Schneider Electric.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 101.74 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 191.13 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global





Drivers High Emphasis on Constructing Energy-Efficient Buildings Incorporation of Advanced Surveillance and Biometric Technologies into Building Automation Systems Integration of IoT Technologies and Data Analytics into Building Automation Systems Development of Wireless Protocols and Wireless Sensor Network Technology for Building Automation Systems Growing Need to Enhance Occupant Comfort, Productivity, Security, and Safety in Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors

Challenges Lack of Standardized Communication Protocols Need to Keep Systems Up-To-Date with Rapid Technological Advancements

Case Studies Ivy League University Partnered with Buildings IoT to Install Legacy Building Systems Santa Clara-Based Software Company Partnered with Buildings IoT to Increase Operational Efficiency Hippodrome Paris-Longchamp Utilized Loytec's Ldali-Me204-U Dali Controllers to Streamline Lighting Control and Enhance Efficiency

Industry Trends Discussion on the industry's trends and disruptions impacting customer businesses Adoption of AI-driven analytics Deployment of digital twin technology in building automation Increased application of IP-based building automation systems Complementary technologies such as cloud-based fire protection systems

Opportunities Increasing Investments by Governments and Various Stakeholders in Establishment of Smart Cities Government-Led Initiatives to Enhance Energy Efficiency and Comply with Green Building Standards Integration of Building Automation Systems with Renewable Energy Sources



