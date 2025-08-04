White Biotechnology: Transforming Industrial Production with Renewable Resources

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "White Biotechnology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



White biotechnology also known as industrial biotechnology leverages living cells, enzymes and fermentation processes to produce bio-based chemicals, materials and energy carriers. Core application areas include biofuels (e.g., advanced biodiesel and bioethanol), biochemicals (organic acids, solvents), industrial enzymes (for detergents, textiles, food processing), biomaterials (biopolymers, bioplastics) and emerging fields such as bioremediation and renewable feedstock valorization.

Technological advances in synthetic biology, metabolic engineering and protein engineering are enabling more efficient strain development, higher yields and reduced process costs. Concurrently, digital tools - machine learning for bioprocess optimization, high-throughput screening and scalable continuous-flow fermentation - are accelerating time-to-market for new bioproducts. This convergence of biology and digitalization is driving white biotechnology market's transformation from niche specialty applications toward large-scale industrial adoption.





The white biotechnology market is firmly in its growth phase, characterized by robust R&D investment, rapid technology commercialization and an expanding base of both established chemical-industry incumbents and agile biotech startups. Market concentration remains moderate, with innovation dispersed across diverse segments - from enzyme producers like Novozymes and DuPont to bio-based materials pioneers - indicating ample room for new entrants.

As process efficiencies improve and regulatory frameworks for bio-based products mature, the industry is poised to transition toward consolidation and maturation over the next decade, with large strategic partnerships and mergers likely to shape the competitive landscape.

White Biotechnology Market Key Players and Competition Synopsis



The white biotechnology market sector is characterized by a diverse competitive landscape dominated by established chemical and life-sciences firms alongside a wave of specialized biotech innovators.

Leading companies - such as Novozymes, DuPont de Nemours, BASF, Evonik Industries AG - leverage extensive R&D capabilities and global production networks to supply industrial enzymes, bio-based polymers and specialty biochemicals at scale.

At the same time, agile pure-play biotechnology companies - Amyris Inc., Genomatica Inc., Codexis Inc. and Ginkgo Bioworks - are differentiating themselves through advanced metabolic engineering, proprietary strain-development platforms and digital bioprocess optimization tools that accelerate time-to-market and reduce unit costs.

Mid-tier players including Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated, Corbion N.V. and Lonza Group Ltd. compete on feedstock integration and circular-economy solutions, while an active M&A environment and strategic partnerships - linking chemical giants with biotech startups - continue to reshape market share, drive consolidation and foster next-generation technology transfer.



Some prominent names established in the white biotechnology market include:

Medtronic

Novozymes

BASF

DuPont

Cargill, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BioAmber Inc.

Lesaffre

Corbion N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Genomatica, Inc

Ginkgo Bioworks

Amyris Inc.

TerraVia Holdings, Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $337.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $672.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.3 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends

1.5 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap



2. White Biotechnology Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 White Biotechnology Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Bioenergy

2.3.2 Food and Feed Additives

2.3.3 Pharmaceutical Ingredients

2.3.4 Personal Care and Household Products

2.3.5 Others



3. White Biotechnology Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 White Biotechnology Market (by Product Type)

3.3.1 Biochemical

3.3.2 Biofuel

3.3.3 Biomaterial

3.3.4 Bioproduct



4. White Biotechnology Market (by Region)

4.1 White Biotechnology Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

Medtronic

Novozymes

BASF SE

DuPont

Cargill, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Archer Daniles Midland Company

BioAmber Inc.

Lesaffre

Corbion N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Genomatica, Inc

Ginkgo Bioworks

Amyris Inc.

TerraVia Holdings, Inc

