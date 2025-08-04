Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2030, with Case Studies of Thermo Fisher Scientific and Flextronics

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for contract manufacturing is expected to grow from $686.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $968.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
Contract manufacturing presents a cost-efficient avenue for businesses that minimizes production expenses through economies of scale and acquisition costs of machinery. It also provides access to affordable labor. Overall, it offers an efficient and strategic approach to production, driving competitiveness and ensuring high-quality products for businesses.
Companies across various industries, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive and consumer goods, are streamlining their operations, which helps reduce overhead costs. By outsourcing production processes, manufacturing businesses can focus on their core expertise, minimize capital expenditure, enhance innovation and improve product time-to-market. For example, in September 2024, Foxconn, a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer, planned to invest around $1 billion to set up a facility in Tamil Nadu, India, to assemble smartphone display modules. The display module is expected to primarily support Apple's iPhone production along with other manufacturers like Pegatron and Tata Electronics. Strategic initiatives from key players, technological advances and the expansion of prominent industries will foster market growth over the projected period.
The scope of this report encompasses segmental analysis by contract type, distribution channel and end-use industries. The report examines technological, regulatory and competitive aspects as well as economic trends that impact the market. The analyst has included patent analysis for the contract manufacturing market, depicting strong investment prospects. It also consists of ESG trends, emerging technologies and competitive landscape analysis.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|144
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$686.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$968.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Value Chain Analysis
- Original Equipment Manufacturer
- Contract Manufacturers
- Distribution and Logistics
- End-Use Industries
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the Contract Manufacturing Market
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Increased Healthcare Spending
- Impact of Tariffs on the Contract Manufacturing Market
- Case Studies for Contract Manufacturing
- Apple Inc.
- Nike Inc.
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Outsourcing Products
- Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry
- Technological Advances in the Manufacturing Sector
- Increasing Collaboration Between Contract Manufacturers and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Compliances
- Intellectual Property Concerns Among Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure
- Expanded Industrialization
- Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Environmental Responsibility
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies/Applications
- Automation and Robotics
- Artificial Intelligence
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Key Patents
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Market by Contract Type
- Long-Term Contracts
- Short-Term Contracts
- Global Market by Distribution Channel
- Direct Tender
- Retail Sales
- Others
- Global Market by End-Use Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Semiconductors
- Packaging
- Food Processing and Manufacturing
- Energy
- Personal Care
- Furniture
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Share Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Contract Manufacturing Market: An ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- ESG Ratings in the Global Contract Manufacturing Market
- Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Flextronics Int. Ltd.
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Aenova Holding
- Benchmark Electronics Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
- Catalent Inc.
- Celestica Inc.
- Evonik Industries
- Flex Ltd.
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
- Jabil Inc.
- Kinpo Group
- Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- USI
- Venture Corp. Ltd.
- Wistron Corp.
