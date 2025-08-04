Blood Platelet Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Increased Use of Donated Blood Platelets in Regenerative Medicine and Biotechnology

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Platelet Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for blood platelets is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.







Some key organizations in the blood platelet market are the American National Red Cross, Vitalant, Canadian Blood Services, NHS Blood and Transplant and the Red Cross Society of China. These leading organizations run extensive platelet collection, testing and distribution networks. They ensure timely access to safe, high-quality blood products in the nations where they are located. Their commitment to product innovation, donor outreach and regulatory compliance is crucial to improving the efficiency and reliability of the blood platelets supplied to the healthcare industry.



Report Scope



The report provides an overview of the global blood platelet market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ million) for base year 2024, estimates for 2025 and a forecast period through 2030. The market is segmented based on platelet type, application, end user and region. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, focusing on major countries in these regions.



The report examines the significant trends and challenges that affect the market and blood donation landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blood platelets market, with a comprehensive evaluation of the value chain from blood platelets collection to end-use applications. The scope encompasses the activities of blood collection organizations, which are responsible for the voluntary collection of blood donations in each country. These organizations play a critical role in separating, processing and storing platelets from donated blood and ensuring their timely and safe distribution to various healthcare settings.



The market analysis covers the distribution of collected blood platelets to various end users, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer treatment centers, blood banks and transfusion centers. These facilities use blood platelets for multiple clinical and therapeutic purposes.



The report also examines the operational models of independent and government-funded organizations while also analyzing regulatory frameworks related to platelet donation, safety protocols and distribution standards across the market.



The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, providing a list of key organizations in the global blood platelet market. It also includes a dedicated section of company profiles that outlines details about leading market enterprises.



The report includes:

45 data tables and 53 additional tables

Overview and analysis of the global market for blood platelets, also known as thrombocytes

Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global blood platelet market, along with a market share analysis by platelet type, application, end-user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, government policies and regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An assessment of the current market environment, innovation and prospects, emerging technologies, new developments, and products in the pipeline

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings and consumer attitudes

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including American National Red Cross, Vitalant, Canadian Blood Services, NHS Blood and Transplant, and Red Cross Society of China

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Key Statistics About Blood Donations

Blood Types Suitable for Platelet Donations

Platelet Donation Process

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

Economic Growth and Healthcare Spending

An Aging Population Worldwide

Government Regulations and Health Policies

Global Disease Burden

Rising Inflation and Cost of Blood Donation Services

Impact of Ongoing Tariffs Imposed by the U.S. on the Blood Platelet Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increased Number of Surgical Procedures Better Awareness of the Importance of Blood Donations Rising Government Initiatives Prevalence of Chronic Blood-Related Disorders

Market Restraints Elevated Risk of Infection in Platelet Transfusion Procedures High Cost of Platelet Transfusions Challenges in Blood Platelet Supply Chain and Logistics Shortage of Blood Donors

Market Opportunities Increased Use of Donated Blood Platelets in Regenerative Medicine and Biotechnology Demand from Emerging Markets and Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Insights into the Blood Platelet Market

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies

Advances in Pathogen Reduction Techniques for Platelet Collection

Developments in Platelet Storage Systems

Integration of AI and Automation in Blood Collection and Processing

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Platelet Type

Apheresis-Derived Platelets Whole Blood-Derived Platelets

Market Breakdown by Application

Cancer Treatment Surgical Procedures Chronic Disease Treatment Traumatic Injury Thrombocytopenia (Non-Cancer Related) Platelet Function Disorder

Market Breakdown by End-user

Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers Research Laboratories Cancer Treatment Centers Others

Market Breakdown by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

List of Leading Organizations Across the Globe

Key Developments and Strategies

Partnerships and Collaborations

Business and Service Expansions

Technological Developments

Regulatory and Legal Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Blood Platelet Market

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

AABB - Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies

America's Blood Centers

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood

Belgian Red Cross-Flanders

Blood Bank of Alaska

Blood Centers of America

Canadian Blood Services

European Blood Alliance

Finnish Red Cross Blood Service

Indian Red Cross Society

Japanese Red Cross Society

Oneblood

Sanbs

The American National Red Cross

Vitalant

