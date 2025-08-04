Blood Platelet Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Increased Use of Donated Blood Platelets in Regenerative Medicine and Biotechnology

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Platelet Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for blood platelets is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
Some key organizations in the blood platelet market are the American National Red Cross, Vitalant, Canadian Blood Services, NHS Blood and Transplant and the Red Cross Society of China. These leading organizations run extensive platelet collection, testing and distribution networks. They ensure timely access to safe, high-quality blood products in the nations where they are located. Their commitment to product innovation, donor outreach and regulatory compliance is crucial to improving the efficiency and reliability of the blood platelets supplied to the healthcare industry.
Report Scope
The report provides an overview of the global blood platelet market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ million) for base year 2024, estimates for 2025 and a forecast period through 2030. The market is segmented based on platelet type, application, end user and region. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, focusing on major countries in these regions.
The report examines the significant trends and challenges that affect the market and blood donation landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blood platelets market, with a comprehensive evaluation of the value chain from blood platelets collection to end-use applications. The scope encompasses the activities of blood collection organizations, which are responsible for the voluntary collection of blood donations in each country. These organizations play a critical role in separating, processing and storing platelets from donated blood and ensuring their timely and safe distribution to various healthcare settings.
The market analysis covers the distribution of collected blood platelets to various end users, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer treatment centers, blood banks and transfusion centers. These facilities use blood platelets for multiple clinical and therapeutic purposes.
The report also examines the operational models of independent and government-funded organizations while also analyzing regulatory frameworks related to platelet donation, safety protocols and distribution standards across the market.
The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, providing a list of key organizations in the global blood platelet market. It also includes a dedicated section of company profiles that outlines details about leading market enterprises.
The report includes:
- 45 data tables and 53 additional tables
- Overview and analysis of the global market for blood platelets, also known as thrombocytes
- Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global blood platelet market, along with a market share analysis by platelet type, application, end-user, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, government policies and regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- An assessment of the current market environment, innovation and prospects, emerging technologies, new developments, and products in the pipeline
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings and consumer attitudes
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including American National Red Cross, Vitalant, Canadian Blood Services, NHS Blood and Transplant, and Red Cross Society of China
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Key Statistics About Blood Donations
- Blood Types Suitable for Platelet Donations
- Platelet Donation Process
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Economic Growth and Healthcare Spending
- An Aging Population Worldwide
- Government Regulations and Health Policies
- Global Disease Burden
- Rising Inflation and Cost of Blood Donation Services
- Impact of Ongoing Tariffs Imposed by the U.S. on the Blood Platelet Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increased Number of Surgical Procedures
- Better Awareness of the Importance of Blood Donations
- Rising Government Initiatives
- Prevalence of Chronic Blood-Related Disorders
- Market Restraints
- Elevated Risk of Infection in Platelet Transfusion Procedures
- High Cost of Platelet Transfusions
- Challenges in Blood Platelet Supply Chain and Logistics
- Shortage of Blood Donors
- Market Opportunities
- Increased Use of Donated Blood Platelets in Regenerative Medicine and Biotechnology
- Demand from Emerging Markets and Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Insights into the Blood Platelet Market
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Emerging Technologies
- Advances in Pathogen Reduction Techniques for Platelet Collection
- Developments in Platelet Storage Systems
- Integration of AI and Automation in Blood Collection and Processing
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Platelet Type
- Apheresis-Derived Platelets
- Whole Blood-Derived Platelets
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Cancer Treatment
- Surgical Procedures
- Chronic Disease Treatment
- Traumatic Injury
- Thrombocytopenia (Non-Cancer Related)
- Platelet Function Disorder
- Market Breakdown by End-user
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers
- Research Laboratories
- Cancer Treatment Centers
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Landscape
- List of Leading Organizations Across the Globe
- Key Developments and Strategies
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Business and Service Expansions
- Technological Developments
- Regulatory and Legal Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the Blood Platelet Market
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- AABB - Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies
- America's Blood Centers
- Australian Red Cross Lifeblood
- Belgian Red Cross-Flanders
- Blood Bank of Alaska
- Blood Centers of America
- Canadian Blood Services
- European Blood Alliance
- Finnish Red Cross Blood Service
- Indian Red Cross Society
- Japanese Red Cross Society
- Oneblood
- Sanbs
- The American National Red Cross
- Vitalant
