Halal Cosmetics Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Amara Cosmetics, Wardah Cosmetics, Ecotrail Personal Care, INIKA Organic, PHB Ethical Beauty, Sampure Minerals, and More

The Halal Cosmetics Market is set to grow significantly, with forecasts predicting an increase from USD 59.806 billion in 2025 to USD 85.582 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.43%.

This growth is driven by heightened consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, and an expanding Islamic demographic. The appeal of halal cosmetics lies in their ingredient transparency and ethical certification, benefiting from broader global trends towards health-conscious and eco-friendly products.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Skin Care Products

The demand for halal skincare is fueled by concerns over skin health, worsened by climate change, which affects skin texture and pigmentation. The increasing popularity of skincare among younger consumers with higher disposable incomes is enhancing this segment's expansion. Additionally, the preference for animal cruelty-free products bolsters the demand across developed markets.

Growing Islamic Population

A young demographic and increasing Islamic population globally are key factors boosting demand for halal-certified products, particularly in regions with significant Muslim communities. This growth trend supports the market expansion forecasted through 2030.

Surge in Online Sales Channels

Online sales of halal cosmetics are thriving due to increased internet access and the convenience of e-commerce. The ability to compare products, read reviews, and enjoy convenient delivery options, along with appealing discounts, contributes to rising online sales. The trend towards cruelty-free products on digital platforms aligns with this growth trajectory.

Geographical Outlook

North America

This region is anticipated to see substantial growth driven by lifestyle changes, increased cosmetic spending, and a rising Muslim population. The demand for halal-certified and ethically transparent products further fuels market expansion.

Middle East

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar stand out due to their cultural and halal compliance, underscoring strong growth potential for halal cosmetics, supported by increased consumer awareness.

Asia Pacific

With a burgeoning Muslim population and rising disposable incomes, this region, especially India, is expected to witness significant market expansion. The growing awareness of ethical products further stimulates demand.

The halal cosmetics market is projected to experience robust growth, spurred by skin health awareness, a growing Islamic population, and e-commerce expansion. North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific emerge as key regions, leveraging ethical consumer trends and halal compliance.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type: Personal Care, Skincare, Haircare, Make-up, Personal Hygiene, Others

By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

By Consumer Demographics: Women, Men, Gen Z

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline, Supermarkets, Specialty Retail, Others

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 147
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $59.81 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $85.58 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4%
Regions Covered Global





Sampure Minerals

