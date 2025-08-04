FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: GonnaHappen Sponsors Rae Radick’s 'Iconic Women of Music Showcase' in Las Vegas — Sept 17, 2025

Las Vegas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Las Vegas, NV — GonnaHappen is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Rae Radick’s high-energy “Iconic Women of Music Showcase,” taking place on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the Backstage Bar & Billiards in downtown Las Vegas. This marks Radick’s first performance in Las Vegas, bringing her acclaimed tribute to iconic women in music to a city known for entertainment innovation. Promoted by Publicist - Raquel Figlo is a Boutique PR agent from the OC who represent and does music, lifestyle and entertainment branding- https://www.raquelfiglo.com/

This extraordinary showcase celebrates five decades of legendary female artists who have shaped the music industry with their talent, courage, and creativity. Perfectly blending retro-glam aesthetics with contemporary energy, Rae Radick’s performances evoke strong emotional connections and are widely celebrated across the country. GonnaHappen, a leading brand dedicated to supporting cultural movements and fostering creativity, is proud to be a part of this showcase. As Rae Radick lights up Las Vegas with this vibrant tribute, GonnaHappen will play an integral role in amplifying the message of empowering women in the arts. Aaron G. Beebe, Owner and Founder of GonnaHappen, expressed his support for the collaboration: “Being part of events that celebrate women in music aligns perfectly with our mission at Gonna Happen. We’re here to support culture, creativity, and real experiences — and we’re proud to be part of this showcase movement. “This isn’t just another sponsorship. It’s a commitment to uplifting female talent and helping creators break through. We want to be the brand that champions independent voices — from the stage to the studio.”

Rae Radick’s “Iconic Women of Music Showcase” promises an unforgettable evening of powerful performances, dazzling visuals, and a celebration of women’s contributions to the arts. Gonna Happen invites locals and visitors alike to join this movement and help amplify the voices that inspire generations.

Tickets are now available online through Backstage Bar & Billiards - https://www.raquelfiglo.com/event-details/rae-radicks-iconic-women-of-music-showcase-makes-las-vegas-debut . Reserve your spot early to witness this unforgettable tribute to the iconic women of music. Follow @GonnaHappen and @RaeRadick on social media for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and ways to get involved.