DesignerCon 2025 Las Vegas Tickets On Sale Now: Celebrate 20 Years of Art, Toys, and Culture

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to experience North America’s premier convention for designer toys, art, collectibles, and pop culture — DesignerCon — happening November 14–16 at The Expo at World Market in Las Vegas! To celebrate its 20th anniversary, they’re offering 20% off all ticket tiers for 20 days, available now at designercon.com through August 24. This milestone year promises exclusive releases, immersive art, and a vibrant celebration of design culture.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we started DesignerCon as a small community of creators and collectors. Now it has grown into a global community that pushes the boundaries of art and design, ” said Ben Goretsky, founder of DesignerCon. “To celebrate, we’re offering fans a limited-time discount, and that’s just the beginning of what’s to come. This year, we’re unveiling some of our most exciting artist collabs yet with anniversary surprises you don’t want to miss!”

DesignerCon (DCon) draws over 500 artists, designers, and brands for a three-day celebration of collectible toys, pop art, streetwear, and visual innovation. Whether a seasoned collector or first-timer, DCon is where you meet creators, get exclusive drops, and experience the latest in creative culture.

More than just a convention, DCon 2025 transforms Las Vegas into an immersive, all-weekend experience where attendees can:

Discover designer toys and pop art straight from the minds of the makers

Meet the creators behind iconic collectibles, art, and apparel

Be the first to access exclusive drops and ultra-limited collectibles available for purchase on-site

Enjoy free entry to premium Vegas nightclubs, such as TAO and LIV, throughout the weekend with their DCon badge. Complimentary drink included!

Tickets and full event details are available at designercon.com . Follow @designercon on Instagram for the latest updates and announcements.

About DesignerCon