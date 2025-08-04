HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Amendments to its Term Loan Credit Agreement and Senior Credit Facility Agreement

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced amendments to its Term Loan Credit Agreement and Senior Credit Facility Agreement, both effective August 1, 2025.

Material Amendments to the Term Loan Credit Agreement and Senior Credit Facility Agreement

Extended the maturity dates for the Term Loan Credit Agreement and the Senior Credit Facility Agreement by two years to September 30, 2028.

Upsized the borrowings under the Company’s Term Loan Credit Agreement to $1.2 billion, providing additional liquidity to the Company.

Amended certain covenants including deferring mandatory amortization payments of $30.0 million per quarter until September 30, 2026.

The Term Loan Credit Agreement call protection provision remains unchanged, expiring in September 2025, providing the Company with significant flexibility to pay down the Term Loan at par, in whole or in part, at any time.

The Company’s total cost associated with amending and extending the Term Loan Credit Agreement and the Senior Credit Facility Agreement was appreciably less than other potential financing options.



Hedging Update

In conjunction with the aforementioned amendments, the Company entered into additional crude oil derivative contracts through March 31, 2027.

Crude oil. Including the additional crude oil derivative contracts referenced above, HighPeak has the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per barrel (“Bbl”):

Swaps Collars, Enhanced Collars

& Deferred

Premium Puts Settlement

Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract Bbls

Per

Day Index Price per

Bbl Floor or

Strike

Price per

Bbl Ceiling

Price per

Bbl Deferred

Premium

Payable

per Bbl Crude Oil: Jul – Sep 2025 Swap 3,000 WTI Cushing $ 75.85 $ — $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2025 Collar 7,000 WTI Cushing $ — $ 65.00 $ 90.08 $ 2.28 Jul – Sep 2025 Put 9,000 WTI Cushing $ — $ 65.78 $ — $ 5.00 Oct – Dec 2025 Swap 1,800 WTI Cushing $ 63.77 $ — $ — $ — Oct – Dec 2025 Collar 15,850 WTI Cushing $ — $ 60.53 $ 69.65 $ — Jan – Mar 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Jan – Mar 2026 Collar 14,350 WTI Cushing $ — $ 60.58 $ 69.92 $ — Apr – Jun 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Apr – Jun 2026 Collar 12,350 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.87 $ 66.82 $ — Jul – Sep 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Jul – Sep 2026 Collar 12,000 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.83 $ 66.84 $ — Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Oct – Dec 2026 Collar 9,800 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.80 $ 65.31 $ — Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 1,000 WTI Cushing $ 63.25 $ — $ — $ — Jan – Mar 2027 Collar 8,900 WTI Cushing $ — $ 59.78 $ 65.24 $ —



The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate (“WTI Cushing”) pricing.

Natural gas. The Company has the following outstanding natural gas derivative instruments and the weighted average natural gas prices payable per MMBtu:

Settlement Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract MMBtu

Per Day Index Price per

MMBtu Natural Gas: Jul – Sep 2025 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.43 Oct – Dec 2025 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.43 Jan – Mar 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.39 Apr – Jun 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Jul – Sep 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Oct – Dec 2026 Swap 30,000 HH $ 4.30 Jan – Mar 2027 Swap 19,667 HH $ 4.30



The Company’s natural gas derivative contracts are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for Henry Hub (“HH”) pricing.

TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities, served as financial advisor to HighPeak and arranger of the amended and extended Term Loan Credit Agreement.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Vice President, Business Development

817.850.9204

rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.