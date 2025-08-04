The Ensign Group Announces Expansion in California

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of the following skilled and assisted living facilities in California:



Courtyard Health Care Center, a 112-bed skilled nursing facility located in Davis, California;

Pacific Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 171-bed skilled nursing facility located in Fresno, California;

Vintage Faire Residential, a 31-unit assisted living facility located in Modesto, California;

Vintage Faire Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Modesto, California;

Arbor Place, a 48-unit assisted living facility located in Lodi, California;

Arbor Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, a 149-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lodi, California;

Turlock Residential, a 30-unit assisted living facility located in Turlock, California;

Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 144-bed skilled nursing facility located in Turlock, California.

These acquisitions were effective on August 1, 2025, and are subject to new triple net lease arrangements with affiliates of CareTrust REIT Inc., (NYSE: CTRE) and International Equity Partners.

“We are thrilled to get this deal across the finish line after many months of preparing to transition these operations. We are very excited about each of these new additions and look forward to working together with so many talented individuals at these operations,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “As long-term operators, we’ve never sold a skilled nursing operation. When we agree to operate a new facility, we make a commitment to the staff, patients and the larger healthcare community that we are there for the long-haul. Since the very beginning of our organization’s 26-year history, we have been serving patients and families in this great state. We consider California our home and these additions only serve to deepen our commitment to the growing population of seniors that will benefit from our high-quality healthcare services over the coming decades. We are honored to have these operations join our collective cause.”

Adam Willits, President of Flagstone Healthcare North LLC, Flagstone Healthcare Central LLC, and Flagstone Healthcare South LLC, Ensign’s California-based subsidiaries, added “These new acquisitions allow us to serve in new areas of California that we’ve been looking to enter for years. As with other similar transactions we recently completed in California, our local teams have been preparing to execute on their specialized, building-by-building transition plans for the last several months. We are excited to work with these amazing teams and can’t wait to build on their legacy in each of these communities.”

In addition to the aforementioned eight facilities, this acquisition also included three additional facilities: (i) Shoreline Care Center, a 193-bed skilled nursing facility located in Oxnard, California; (ii) Buena Vista Care Center, a 150-bed skilled nursing facility in Santa Barbara, California; and (iii) Huntington Park Nursing Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility in Huntington Park, California, which are being operated under management agreements pending certain state regulatory reviews. In total, Ensign-affiliates added over 1,200 operational beds/units to Ensign’s growing portfolio.

Also, in separate transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of Pine Crest Health and Memory Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Merrill, Wisconsin and Crystal Heights Care Center, a 72-bed skilled nursing facility located in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, acquired the real estate for both facilities. Both facilities are operated by Ensign-affiliated tenants.

These acquisitions are effective as of August 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 361 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 148 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 361 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

