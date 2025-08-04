PIMCO Closed-End Funds Announce Closing of Reorganizations

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each of the below reorganizations (each, a “ Merger ” and collectively, the “ Mergers ”) were completed following the close of business on Friday, August 1, 2025:

National Mergers: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PMF) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PMX) with and into PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PML);

In the Mergers, each of PML, PNI, and PCQ (each, an “ Acquiring Fund ”) acquired all of the assets and liabilities of, as applicable, PMF, PMX, PNF, PYN, PCK, and PZC (each, an “ Acquired Fund ” and together with the Acquiring Funds, the “ Funds ”), and the common shares of each Acquired Fund were, in effect, exchanged for newly-issued common shares of the corresponding Acquiring Fund (the “ Common Merger Shares ”) with an equal aggregate net asset value (“ NAV ”). Shareholders of each Acquired Fund received, or will receive, an amount of Common Merger Shares issued as of the close of business on August 1, 2025 (and cash in lieu of fractional Common Merger Shares, if any). The exchange was based on the NAV per common share of each applicable Acquired Fund in relation to the corresponding Acquiring Fund’s NAV per share as of the close of business on Friday, August 1, 2025.

National Mergers

Fund Ticker NAV

(as of August 1, 2025) Exchange Ratio PIMCO Municipal Income Fund PMF $8.2947 1.072540 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III PMX $7.1178 0.920362 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (Acquiring Fund) PML $7.7337 N/A

New York Mergers

Fund Ticker NAV

(as of August 1, 2025) Exchange Ratio PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund PNF $7.6433 1.035481 PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III PYN $5.8169 0.788048 PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (Acquiring Fund) PNI $7.3814 N/A

California Mergers

Fund Ticker NAV

(as of August 1, 2025) Exchange Ratio PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III PZC $6.8037 0.736180 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II PCK $5.9016 0.638570 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (Acquiring Fund) PCQ $9.2419 N/A

In addition, each Fund had one or more series of Remarketable Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (“ RVMTP Shares ”) outstanding. As part of each Merger, the outstanding RVMTP Shares of each Acquired Fund have been, or will be, in effect, exchanged for RVMTP Shares of the corresponding Acquiring Fund with an aggregate liquidation preference equal to, and other terms that are substantially identical to, the corresponding series of RVMTP Shares of each such Acquired Fund.

