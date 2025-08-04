The Ensign Group Adds Real Estate and Operations in Wisconsin

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Pine Crest Health and Memory Care, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility located in Merrill, Wisconsin. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the facility will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. The acquisition is effective as of August 1, 2025.



“This is a perfect addition to our growing portfolio in the great state of Wisconsin. This new addition joins our existing operations and allows us to offer even more services to the communities in the northern part of the state,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Gateway Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Wisconsin-based subsidiary, added, “We are excited to get to work with the talented caregivers at this facility. We look forward to continuing the legacy of Lincoln County and building an amazing relationship with the community, our residents, and their families.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced it acquired the operations of five skilled nursing operations and three assisted living in California. These acquisitions were effective on August 1, 2025, and are subject to new triple net lease arrangements with affiliates of CareTrust REIT Inc., (NYSE: CTRE) and International Equity Partners. In addition, this acquisition also included three additional facilities, which are being operated under management agreements pending certain state regulatory reviews. In total, Ensign-affiliates will operate eleven new facilities in California, adding over 1,200 operational beds/units to Ensign’s portfolio.

In another transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate, through a subsidiary of Standard Bearer and operations of Crystal Heights Care Center, a 72-bed skilled nursing facility located in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

These acquisitions are effective as of August 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 361 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 148 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 361 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.