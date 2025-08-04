New America Acquisition I Corp. Files Registration Statement for a $300 Million Proposed Initial Public Offering

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New America Acquisition I Corp. ("NAA" or the "SPAC"), a blank check company targeting businesses with a focus on American values and priorities, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units. The Florida-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of a warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.

New America Acquisition I Corp. is led by Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Kevin McGurn. The SPAC is further supported by a distinguished advisory board that shares NAA’s mission, including Donald J. Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization and Kyle Wool, President of Dominari Holdings Inc. and chief executive officer of Dominari Securities. Together, these advisors bring decades of leadership, business expertise, and a shared commitment to advancing American strength, security, and prosperity across critical industries.

The SPAC plans to target businesses that are not only well-positioned for long-term, sustainable growth, but also deeply aligned with the advancement of U.S. industrial capacity, technological leadership and innovation, and economic resilience. The core focus will be on companies headquartered or primarily operating in the United States that play a meaningful role in revitalizing domestic manufacturing, expanding innovation ecosystems, and strengthening critical supply chains. Through this strategy, the SPAC aims to generate long-term value while reinforcing America’s economic foundation and global competitiveness.

New America Acquisition I Corp. intends to apply to have the units listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Dominari Securities and D. Boral Capital are acting as co-book-running managers and the representatives of the underwriters of this offering.

