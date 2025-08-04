Data Acquisition System Company Evaluation Report 2025 | National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, and Spectris Lead with Innovative Platforms, Broad Industry Reach, and Strategic Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition System - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Data Acquisition (DAQ) System. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. This 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 28 Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



A data acquisition (DAQ) system is an arrangement consisting of measurement instruments, sensors, a computer, and dedicated software. Its main function is to collect, store, visualize, and process data, providing the information necessary to analyze electrical or physical phenomena. DAQ systems are available in a wide range of configurations, from handheld devices used for basic temperature readings to expansive, multi-thousand-channel systems spread across multiple racks and managed remotely.



DAQ systems play a vital role in testing products across numerous industries, including automotive, medical devices, and virtually any electromechanical equipment in use today. The advancement of DAQ systems - capable of gathering data from a variety of sensors - has transformed data acquisition by replacing subjective assessments with objective, accurate measurements, greatly enhancing testing precision and reliability.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By OFFERING (Hardware, Software, Services), By SPEED (Ultra-High (>100 Ms/S), High (20 Ms/S-100 Ms/S), Medium (1 Ms/S-20 Ms/S), Middle (100 Ks/S-1 Ms/S), Low (< 100 Ks/S)), By APPLICATION (Testing, Monitoring), and By VERTICAL (Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Wireless Communications & Infrastructure, Civil Structures, Research & Development, Other Verticals).



Key Players



Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP.



NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. is renowned for its automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software, serving over 35,000 customers globally across several industries, including aerospace and defense, electronics, and energy. The company's flagship software products, such as LabVIEW, TestStand, and VeriStand, are complemented by advanced hardware like PXI instrumentation and software-defined radios, enabling engineers to innovate and optimize performance. Their strategic focus is on innovation and collaboration to address market needs and enhance their competitive positioning in the Company Analysis and Company Positioning matrices.



Keysight Technologies



Keysight Technologies is a leader in electronic design, test, and measurement solutions, serving a diverse array of sectors, such as communications, aerospace, automotive, energy, and semiconductors. Its product portfolio includes oscilloscopes, network analyzers, and signal generators, which are integral to accelerating product development and ensuring industry compliance. The company operates through two main segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG) and Electronics Industrial Solutions Group (EISG), showcasing a strong stance in Company Ranking and Product Portfolio.



Spectris



Spectris is a UK-based company that holds a strong market position with a focus on innovation and diversification within the data acquisition domain. The company's strategy emphasizes enhancing capabilities through new product launches and strategic partnerships, which aligns with its Company Profiles and Market Share objectives. Spectris's growth is propelled by regional expansions and a commitment to fulfilling specific industry requirements effectively with its diversified offerings.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Importance of Data Monitoring in Improvin1 Industrial Efficiency

3.2.1.2 Surging Deployment of Industry 5.0 Technologies

3.2.1.3 Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies into Modern Daq Systems

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Requirement for High Computational Power Fo1 Real-Time Data Analysis

3.2.2.2 Price Sensitivity Among Consumers

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Shifting Preference Toward Automated Daq Systems

3.2.3.2 Surging Demand for High-Speed Connectivit1 Technologies in Industries

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Regulatory and Compliance Constraints

3.2.4.2 Increasing Cybersecurity Risks

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Digital Twins

3.6.1.2 Internet of Things (Iot)

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Industry 5.0

3.6.2.2 4G/5G

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Industrial Data Management

3.6.3.2 Process Analytics

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Data Acquisition (Daq) System Market

3.10.1 Introduction

3.10.2 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Daq Applications

3.11 Impact of Cybersecurity on Data Acquisition (Daq) System Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2O24

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Offering Footprint

4.7.5.4 Speed Footprint

4.7.5.5 Application Footprint

4.7.5.6 Vertical Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches



5 Company Profiles

National Instruments Corp.

Keysight Technologies

Spectris

Ametek.Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Tektronix, Inc.

Adlink Technology Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Hioki E.E. Corporation

Dewesoft D.O.O.

Avl

Astronova, Inc.

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Curtis-Wright Corporation

Dewetron GmbH

Dataforth Corporation

Gantner Instruments

General Electric Company

Graphtec Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Imc Test & Measurement GmbH

Kistler Group

Mts Systems

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Sefram

Fluke Corporation

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl4485

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.