SINTX Technologies Expands Silicon Nitride Platform into Hybrid CFR-PEKK Trauma Plates

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an advanced ceramics innovator specializing in silicon nitride (Si₃N₄) for musculoskeletal applications, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of the Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials. The study validates the use of silicon nitride (Si₃N₄) surface coatings on carbon fiber–reinforced polyetherketoneketone (CFR-PEKK) trauma plates—marking a significant expansion of SINTX’s biomaterial platform into additively-manufactured polymer-carbon-ceramic constructs.

The research, supported by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) (Award R41AR082266), was conducted in partnership with Prof. Steven Kurtz’s Implant Research Center at Drexel University’s School of Biomedical Engineering, Science, and Health Systems.

“This work demonstrates that SINTX’s proprietary process can successfully integrate silicon nitride into 3D-printed continuous carbon fiber (CCF) PEKK composites without compromising flexural strength or stiffness,” said Dr. Ryan Bock, Chief Technology Officer at SINTX, principal investigator on the project, and co-author of the study. “Notably, certain layup configurations of these hybrid-manufactured CFR-PEKK plates were engineered to replicate the mechanical stiffness of cortical bone—highlighting a key advantage over traditional metallic trauma plates. We are enthusiastic about the clinical potential of these materials and the significant market opportunity they represent for SINTX.”

The Company expects similar results can be obtained with a wide variety of other thermoplastics, including polyetheretherketone (PEEK). This particulate embedding approach represents an additional way to impart silicon nitride’s beneficial biologic properties to conventional inert biomaterials.

“The significance of this study is twofold—it affirms that silicon nitride can be effectively integrated with novel thermoplastic-based biomaterials, and it supports our broader vision of combination materials tailored for specific clinical applications,” said Eric Olson, CEO of SINTX Technologies. “By enabling silicon nitride to work in concert with polymers like CFR-PEKK, we are positioning ourselves to be the material difference in addressing unmet needs in orthopedic trauma, spine, and custom surgical implants.”

Key highlights of the study include:

Mechanical Tunability : Hybrid-manufactured CFR-PEKK trauma plates achieved flexural modulus values within the range of cortical bone (1.7–16.3 GPa), allowing for optimization of stress distribution for bone healing.

: Hybrid-manufactured CFR-PEKK trauma plates achieved flexural modulus values within the range of cortical bone (1.7–16.3 GPa), allowing for optimization of stress distribution for bone healing. Preservation of Mechanical Performance : Si₃N₄ surface coatings had no statistically significant effect on flexural modulus or strength, as confirmed by standardized four-point bending tests and detailed microstructural analysis.

: Si₃N₄ surface coatings had no statistically significant effect on flexural modulus or strength, as confirmed by standardized four-point bending tests and detailed microstructural analysis. Clinical Relevance: Si₃N₄’s known osteoconductive and antimicrobial properties may enhance clinical outcomes by promoting osseointegration and reducing the risk of infection—key factors in trauma and reconstructive surgery.



“This collaboration is a prime example of how academic partnerships and government funding can accelerate translational innovation,” said Lisa Marie Del Re, Chief Commercial Officer of SINTX Technologies. “As we expand our product portfolio, these findings support our extensive IP portfolio and commercialization strategy to develop differentiated implant solutions using hybrid manufacturing and surface bioactivation.”

The published article is titled “Hybrid-manufactured silicon nitride coated CFR-PEKK: A candidate biomaterial for trauma plate applications?” and is available online through Elsevier at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jmbbm.2025.107141

For more information, visit www.sintx.com.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and agribiotech applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter new markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, difficulty in developing clinically effective products from silicon nitride, commercializing ceramic technologies and development of new product opportunities. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.

Business and Media Inquiries for SINTX:

SINTX Technologies, Inc.

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com