Village Farms International Announces Expansion of Cultivation Capacity in Delta, British Columbia

Company to convert incremental 550,000 sq. ft. of advanced greenhouse to cannabis production

Phased expansion plan expected to provide additional 40 tonnes of annual production once complete

Increased capacity will support continued profitable growth in Canadian and International markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved an investment to expand the Company’s cannabis cultivation capacity by converting the remaining 550,000 sq. ft. of its Delta 2 greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia to cannabis production.

An incremental 40 metric tonnes of annual production capacity is expected to come online in phases, with the first planting of new grow rooms in the spring of 2026. The conversion process is expected to begin in November 2025 and will require approximately CAD $10 million in capital expenditures throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to be fully ramped by the first quarter of 2027. The project will be funded with existing cash on hand, with the majority of the capital expenditures related to the project expected to occur in calendar year 2026.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. DeGiglio commented, “We are pleased to announce this capacity expansion, which will enable us to continue supporting our Canadian and International customers with the consistent supply of quality products they expect from Village Farms. Our business is growing organically, with market conditions across the globe aligning favorably with the competitive strengths we’ve established through nearly 40 years in controlled environment agriculture. We expect these trends to continue, and that this investment will help drive profitable growth in 2026 and beyond.”

The completion of the Delta 2 greenhouse conversion will result in 2.2 million sq. ft. of operational cannabis production, increasing production square footage by approximately 33 percent and expanding the Company’s position as one of the single largest cannabis producers in the world. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million sq. ft. of advanced greenhouse capacity through its Delta 1 greenhouse, which provides additional flexibility to continue scaling profitably with increasing global cannabis demand in the future.

Mr. DeGiglio concluded, “I am very proud of our operating team’s discipline and execution, and the way our Canadian cannabis team has consistently and profitably matched our supply with demand over the past several years. We have always taken a crawl, walk, run approach to scaling our operations, and we are pleased to utilize the strength of our balance sheet and reward our team with the incremental capacity they need to continue building our leadership position in global cannabis.”

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture as a large-scale, vertically-integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, but now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), a low-cost producer and one of Canada’s highest quality and best-selling brands. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of greenhouse capacity in Canada for future expansion, and also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leader in the commercialization of cannabis products.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis opportunities with significant growth potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is expanding its export business to new countries and customers, and making select investments in international production assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licenses to grow and distribute recreational cannabis within the Dutch Coffee Shop Experiment.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US THC market via multiple strategies, leveraging its Texas-based greenhouse assets (2.2 million square feet of existing greenhouse capacity and 950 acres of owned, unoccupied land for future expansion).

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates renewable natural gas from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated. This partnership reduces Vancouver’s greenhouse gas emissions by 475,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to removing more than 100,000 vehicles off the road or the energy use equivalent of powering 51,300 homes for one year.

The Company also holds a 37.9 percent equity ownership interest in Vanguard Food LP, a privately held joint venture with private investment firms which seeks to create a premier branded CPG foods company through M&A. Vanguard Food LP expects to continue acquiring other produce assets and operations with the support of its private investment firm partners, and will review various products and companies across many production methods while expanding its platform.

