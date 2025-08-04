3D Systems Announces Date of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the U.S. stock markets close on Monday, August 11, 2025. The company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these financial results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345 The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at www.3dsystems.com/investor .

