USI Insurance Services Acquires Rogers Insurance Center

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Miami, Oklahoma-based Rogers Insurance Center. Founded in 1997, Rogers Insurance Center is an independent brokerage firm specializing in commercial and personal risk insurance programs. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the new partnership, Devony Metcalf, Vice President and Co-Owner of Rogers Insurance Center, stated: “For more than 25 years, our agency has built a strong reputation for providing innovative risk management solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and individuals across Oklahoma, including Tribal governments and their business enterprises. This exciting partnership with USI represents a significant milestone for our team and reinforces our continued dedication to delivering client-focused solutions that will benefit our current and future clients.”



USI’s Regional CEO, Evan Simmons, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Devony and the exceptional team of professionals from Rogers Insurance Center to the USI family. Together, we look forward to building on their strong reputation for service and innovation as we expand USI’s commercial and personal risk expertise in Oklahoma and beyond.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 10,500 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI’s award-winning culture attracts best-in-class industry talent with a focus on innovation, technology, and industry expertise, along with a history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.