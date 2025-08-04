GXO Strengthens Aerospace Business with RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Contract Renewal in the U.S.

GXO has managed Pratt & Whitney’s warehouse operations in Oklahoma City since 2018

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the renewal of its agreement with Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business. GXO will continue to provide warehouse and HMC management out of Pratt & Whitney's operations facility in Oklahoma City, Okla., the business’s largest military engines field location.

“For the past seven years, we have worked hand-in-hand with Pratt & Whitney to develop and execute a more efficient logistics operation for the business’s engine ‘Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul,’ or MRO, team,” said Jorge Guanter, President, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. “Together, we have implemented aerospace solutions that increase inventory accuracy, streamline the order receiving process and accelerate kit order packing. We are excited to extend our work with Pratt & Whitney and look forward to unlocking new opportunities for the business’s Oklahoma City operation.”

GXO provides material handling, kitting and inventory management for aircraft engine parts and related non-products, as well as shuttle transportation services for Pratt & Whitney. The Oklahoma City facility is an ISO 9001 and AS9100: Rev D Certified site.

“Pratt & Whitney’s Oklahoma City site plays a critical role in the global sustainment of our military engines business and requires a high degree of sophistication and agility to manage operations efficiently,” said Greg Treacy, vice president of Pratt & Whitney in Oklahoma City, Pratt & Whitney. “GXO has provided us with onsite logistics operations since 2018, and we will continue to work with GXO to strengthen our aircraft engine MRO services in Oklahoma City.”

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totalling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Kathleen Juviler

+1 203-291-9121

kathleen.juviler@gxo.com



