Descartes Acquires Finale Inventory

WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired Finale Inventory (“Finale”), a U.S.-based provider of cloud-based inventory management solutions designed to support ecommerce businesses across their growth lifecycle.

Finale Inventory helps growing ecommerce sellers keep stock levels accurate across multiple ecommerce sales and fulfillment channels. With better visibility and control, customers can effectively scale while avoiding overselling, backorders, erroneous restocking, and negative customer experiences. The solution also offers deep integration and real-time data synchronization with prevalent ecommerce marketplaces, shipping solutions, and accounting systems, to enable end-to-end automation of key operational processes.

“Finale expands the depth of our ecommerce solution suite by addressing a critical inflection point for growing ecommerce sellers,” said Mikel Richardson, General Manager of ecommerce solutions at Descartes. “As inventory complexity and risk of overselling increase, Finale provides the control and visibility merchants need to grow with confidence."

"Together with Descartes Sellercloud, Finale furthers our mission to support ecommerce businesses through all phases of their growth, from a single product startup to a global, multi-channel enterprise.” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “Finale complements our other ecommerce investments in inventory, order, warehouse and shipping management. We’re thrilled to welcome Finale’s customers, partners and team of domain experts into the Descartes family."

Finale is headquartered in California. Descartes acquired Finale for up-front consideration of approximately US $40 million satisfied with cash on hand, plus potential performance-based consideration. The maximum amount payable under the all-cash performance-based earn-out is US $15 million, based on the combined business achieving revenue-based targets in each of the first two years post-acquisition. Any earn-out is expected to be paid in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028.

