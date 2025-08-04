Qubit Launches Quantum-Secured Wallet App for Web3 Users Across iOS and Android

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubit, a Web3 infrastructure company developing quantum-powered blockchain tools, has officially launched the Qubit Wallet App, a multi-chain mobile wallet secured by live quantum entropy. Available on iOS and Android, the app enables users to generate cryptographic keys derived from real quantum measurements rather than software-based pseudo-random algorithms.

According to the team, the Qubit Wallet App is the first of its kind to bring quantum-protected key generation to consumer wallets. By using randomness sourced from quantum collapse events, the app provides an extra layer of security that is resistant to deterministic modeling and future quantum attacks.

The wallet supports EVM Chains, Solana, Sui, and additional major chains, offering native compatibility with WalletConnect and interoperability with existing wallets through import/export functionality.

“This launch marks a major step toward real-world adoption of quantum-secure infrastructure in Web3,” said a Qubit spokesperson. “We’re not speculating on the future—we’re deploying live quantum systems today.”

The mobile app complements Qubit's existing Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) platform, which allows developers to submit workloads to live quantum hardware directly from smart contracts and decentralized applications. This includes entropy injection, quantum circuit execution, and cryptographic verification—all done on-chain.

The Qubit ecosystem includes tools such as:

QBIT Dock : On-chain gateway to quantum compute





: On-chain gateway to quantum compute QBIT Craft : Visual interface for circuit design





: Visual interface for circuit design QBIT Sim : Real-time logic testing





: Real-time logic testing QBIT Entangle: Collaborative development environment for quantum applications





Qubit’s infrastructure is already live and publicly accessible through its decentralized application. The company sees this launch as a foundational move to bring real-time quantum computation into mainstream Web3 development.

For more information, visit https://qbit.technology/ or follow https://x.com/QbitCompute. To try the dApp, visit https://dapp.qbit.technology/.

