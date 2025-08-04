Victus Global Launches $10 Million Fund to Back Emerging Low-Cap Blockchain Projects

Road Town, British Virgin Islands , Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to expand its footprint in the digital asset space, Victus Global has announced the launch of a $10 million investment fund aimed at backing low-cap cryptocurrency projects. The fund is designed to support second-round financing for projects within the company’s own ecosystem and close partner network, signaling a new phase of strategic growth for the Web3-focused firm.

The launch of this fund comes after a period of strong operational development and record revenue milestones for Victus Global. Over the past 18 months, the firm has cemented its reputation as a key player in digital asset trading and institutional OTC markets, consistently delivering innovative solutions for token liquidity, market-making, and currency hedging across various markets.

“We believe that the next wave of blockchain success stories will come from projects that are already battle-tested but need a strategic partner to accelerate to scale,” said Matisse Eykelberg, CEO of Victus Global. “This fund allows us to double down on high-conviction investments within our own ecosystem while leveraging our expertise in trading, liquidity, and growth.”

Unlike early-stage venture capital that often targets pre-launch startups, Victus Global’s new fund is focused on projects that have already proven traction and market fit, yet remain under the radar in terms of valuation. These low-cap opportunities offer significant upside potential with the additional advantage of Victus Global’s infrastructure support—ranging from market access to cross-exchange liquidity and tailored token strategies.

The fund will primarily target projects within:

• Victus Global’s internal network of strategic partners,

• Ecosystem projects already benefiting from its token services and OTC investments, and

• Select external projects that can integrate into its trading, hedging, or Web3 infrastructure pipelines.

The announcement reflects Victus Global’s evolution from a pure trading house into a multi-faceted digital asset powerhouse, with capabilities spanning token investments, institutional liquidity solutions, and emerging-market financial infrastructure. The company’s recent success with VictusMarkets, its currency hedging and stablecoin FX platform, underscores its ability to identify niche market opportunities and turn them into scalable revenue streams.

The $10 million fund is a statement of confidence in the future of Web3, particularly at a time when the digital asset market continues to reward agile, well-capitalized players who can combine capital with operational expertise.

“We’ve built the relationships, the infrastructure, and the track record. This fund is the natural next step,” added CEO Matisse Eykelberg. “We are not just investing in tokens—we are investing in the teams and ecosystems we know can thrive with the right support.”

With this launch, Victus Global signals that its growth story is only beginning, positioning itself as a key catalyst for the next generation of blockchain projects poised to break into the mainstream.

Website: https://victusglobal.com/

Twitter X: https://x.com/VictusGlobal_

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.