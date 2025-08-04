MediWound to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference call and webcast scheduled for Thursday, August 14 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, August 4, 2025 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Following the release, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results and provide corporate updates.

Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Toll-Free: 1-844-676-8833

Israel: 1-80-9212373

International: 1-412-634-6869

Webcast: Webcast Link

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing enzymatic therapies for non-surgical tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the U.S., European Union, Japan, and other international markets. MediWound is also advancing EscharEx®, a late-stage investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds. EscharEx has demonstrated clinical advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement product and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

MediWound Contacts:

Hani Luxenburg Daniel Ferry

Chief Financial Officer Managing Director

MediWound Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC

ir@mediwound.com daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for MediWound

ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com

+1-929-588-2008