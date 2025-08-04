[Latest] Global Retail Media Networks Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.3 Billion by 2034 at a 20% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Retail Media Networks Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (In-Store, Online), By Advertising Format (Display Ads, Video Ads, Sponsored Products), By Retailer Type (Big-Box Retailers, E-commerce Platforms, Grocery Chains, Specialty Retailers), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Retail Media Networks Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.4 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 7.3 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 20% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Retail Media Networks Market Growth Factors

Retailer-Brand Collaboration: Collaboration between retailers and brands is a fundamental dynamic in the RMN market. Retailers leverage their customer data and insights to offer brands highly targeted advertising opportunities within their digital properties.

Personalization and Customer Insights: RMN providers use customer data and insights to deliver personalized and relevant advertisements. This dynamic enhances the shopping experience and helps brands reach their target audiences effectively.

Omnichannel Advertising: The RMN market is characterized by omnichannel advertising strategies. Retailers offer brands opportunities to engage with consumers across various touchpoints, from websites and mobile apps to in-store displays and loyalty programs.

E-commerce Growth: The rapid growth of e-commerce has led to increased opportunities for RMN providers. Retailers are investing in digital advertising to drive online sales and create synergies between their physical and online retail channels.

Data-Driven Advertising: RMN providers leverage customer data for data-driven advertising. This approach enhances the relevance of advertisements, making them more effective for brands and more engaging for consumers.

Attribution Modeling: Retail media networks invest in advanced attribution modeling to measure the impact of advertising on sales and customer acquisition. This measurement dynamic provides valuable insights for optimizing advertising strategies.

Ad Formats and Innovation: The RMN market is marked by constant innovation in ad formats. Advertisers are experimenting with interactive and immersive ad experiences, aligning with changing consumer preferences.

Retailer-Customer Engagement: Retailers use RMN to enhance engagement with their customers, driving loyalty and repeat purchases. The integration of loyalty programs and rewards within retail media networks is a significant dynamic.

Technology Advancements: Advancements in ad-serving technology, data analytics, and targeting capabilities are enhancing the effectiveness of retail media networks.

Cross-Selling and Upselling: Retailers use RMN to cross-sell and upsell products and services, increasing average order values and maximizing revenue.

Brand Safety and Transparency: Retail media networks prioritize brand safety and transparency in their advertising environments, ensuring that ads are displayed in trusted and secure spaces.

Global Expansion: RMN providers are increasingly expanding their services globally, entering new markets and capturing a broader customer base. This expansion dynamic drives international growth.

Partnerships with Financial Institutions: Collaborations with financial institutions enable RMN providers to offer diverse financial services, expanding their offerings beyond traditional advertising.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 7.3 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 4.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 20% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Advertising Format, Retailer Type, Sales Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Retail Media Networks Market: COVID-19 Analysis

E-commerce Surge: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift towards e-commerce, with lockdowns and social distancing measures in place. Retail media networks played a crucial role in supporting online shopping and offering advertising opportunities within these digital platforms.

Contactless Payments: To reduce physical interactions, consumers increasingly adopted contactless payment methods, including those integrated with retail media networks. Retailers and brands leveraged these methods to create seamless shopping experiences.

Consumer Behavior Shift: The pandemic influenced consumer behavior, with more individuals opting for online shopping and digital engagement with brands. Retail media networks adapted to cater to these changing preferences, offering innovative ad formats and targeting strategies.

Retailer Resilience: Retailers relied on RMN to diversify their revenue streams and navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic. RMN helped retailers engage with consumers, drive sales, and monetize their digital platforms during times of uncertainty.

Strategic Partnerships: Retail media networks formed strategic partnerships with retailers and brands to tailor advertising strategies to the evolving market dynamics. These partnerships enabled the creation of effective advertising campaigns and unique brand experiences.

Regulatory Scrutiny: The RMN industry began facing increased regulatory scrutiny as the use of customer data for advertising purposes raised concerns about data privacy, consumer protection, and transparency. Discussions about potential regulations and compliance became prominent in the industry.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Retail Media Networks market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Retail Media Networks market forward?

What are the Retail Media Networks Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Retail Media Networks Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Retail Media Networks market sample report and company profiles?

Retail Media Networks Market – Regional Analysis

North America: North America, particularly the United States, has a well-established retail media networks market. The region boasts a robust e-commerce ecosystem and advanced digital advertising practices. Many major retailers and brands have adopted retail media networks to monetize their digital properties and reach consumers effectively.

Europe: Western European countries, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, have a growing retail media networks market. The European market is characterized by strict data privacy regulations, requiring brands and retailers to navigate these regulations carefully while delivering targeted advertising.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the retail media networks market. Countries like China, India, and Australia have witnessed a surge in e-commerce adoption, and retailers are increasingly looking to leverage retail media networks to monetize their digital assets and engage consumers.

Latin America: Latin America, including countries like Brazil and Mexico, is an emerging market for retail media networks. The region’s e-commerce industry is growing, and retailers are exploring digital advertising as a revenue source. Local market dynamics and economic conditions play a significant role in shaping the market.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa are witnessing increased adoption of retail media networks as e-commerce and digital advertising gain traction. Countries like the United Arab Emirates and South Africa have well-developed retail sectors and offer potential growth opportunities for the market.

Oceania: Australia and New Zealand have a mature retail media networks market. With a well-established e-commerce ecosystem and digital advertising practices, retailers and brands in the region have embraced retail media networks as a means of monetization and customer engagement.

Retail Media Networks Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (In-Store, Online), By Advertising Format (Display Ads, Video Ads, Sponsored Products), By Retailer Type (Big-Box Retailers, E-commerce Platforms, Grocery Chains, Specialty Retailers), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033





List of the prominent players in the Retail Media Networks Market:

Amazon Advertising

Walmart Connect

Target Media Network

Kroger Precision Marketing

eBay Advertising

Alibaba Group

Pinterest Ads

Instacart Ads

Home Depot Media

Best Buy Advertising

Others

The Retail Media Networks Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

In-Store

Online

By Advertising Format

Display Ads

Video Ads

Sponsored Products

By Retailer Type

Big-Box Retailers

E-commerce Platforms

Grocery Chains

Specialty Retailers

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Retail Media Networks Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Retail Media Networks Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Retail Media Networks Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Retail Media Networks Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Retail Media Networks Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Retail Media Networks Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Retail Media Networks Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Retail Media Networks Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Retail Media Networks Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Retail Media Networks Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Retail Media Networks Industry?

