Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair, reported the following results:

(in millions, except per share data) Third Quarter Nine Months Ended

2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales $ 13,884 $ 13,353 $ 40,581 $ 39,744 Operating Income $ 260 $ 341 $ 940 $ 884 Adjusted1 Operating Income (non-GAAP) $ 505 $ 491 $ 1,679 $ 1,308 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson $ 0.17 $ 0.54 $ 1.20 $ 1.25 Adjusted1 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson (non-GAAP) $ 0.91 $ 0.87 $ 2.97 $ 2.18 1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). As used in this table and throughout this earnings release, adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP measures.

First Nine Months Highlights

Sales of $40,581 million, up 2.1% from prior year; legal contingency accruals reduced sales in fiscal 2025 by $343 million, or 0.8%

GAAP operating income of $940 million, up 6% from prior year

Adjusted operating income of $1,679 million, up 28% from prior year

GAAP EPS of $1.20, down 4% from prior year

Adjusted EPS of $2.97, up 36% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of 2.3%

Total Company adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 4.1%

Cash provided by operating activities of $1,620 million, down $353 million from prior year

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $929 million, down $160 million from prior year

Liquidity of $4.0 billion as of June 28, 2025; reduced total debt $722 million

Third Quarter Highlights

Sales of $13,884 million, up 4.0% from prior yea r

GAAP operating income of $260 million, down 24% from prior year

Adjusted operating income of $505 million, up 3% from prior year

GAAP EPS of $0.17, down 69% from prior year

Adjusted EPS of $0.91, up 5% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of 1.9%

Total Company adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 3.6%

Recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $343 million in our Beef segment

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength of our multi-protein, multi-channel portfolio and our relentless focus on operational excellence," said Donnie King, President & CEO of Tyson Foods. "Delivering our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth across sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share underscores the resilience of our business model. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to meet consumer needs, capitalize on protein demand and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions)

Sales

(for the third quarter and nine months ended June 28, 2025, and June 29, 2024) Third Quarter Nine Months Ended 2025 2024 Volume

Change Avg. Price

Change2 2025 2024 Volume

Change Avg. Price

Change2 Beef $ 5,603 $ 5,241 (3.1 )% 10.0 % $ 16,134 $ 15,218 0.3 % 6.3 % Pork 1,506 1,462 1.5 % (1.6 )% 4,367 4,465 (1.0 )% 3.4 % Chicken 4,220 4,076 2.4 % 1.1 % 12,426 12,174 2.3 % (0.2 )% Prepared Foods 2,515 2,432 (2.3 )% 5.7 % 7,384 7,379 (2.7 )% 2.8 % International/Other 557 582 (0.8 )% (3.5 )% 1,707 1,744 0.7 % (2.8 )% Intersegment Sales (517 ) (440 ) n/a n/a (1,437 ) (1,236 ) n/a n/a Total $ 13,884 $ 13,353 (0.1 )% 3.7 % $ 40,581 $ 39,744 0.5 % 2.4 %





Operating Income (Loss)

(for the third quarter and nine months ended June 28, 2025, and June 29, 2024) Third Quarter Nine Months Ended Operating Margin Operating Margin 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Beef $ (494 ) $ (69 ) (8.8 )% (1.3 )% $ (816 ) $ (310 ) (5.1 )% (2.0 )% Pork 36 (62 ) 2.4 % (4.2 )% (100 ) (24 ) (2.3 )% (0.5 )% Chicken 367 244 8.7 % 6.0 % 980 579 7.9 % 4.8 % Prepared Foods 302 203 12.0 % 8.3 % 755 676 10.2 % 9.2 % International/Other 49 25 n/a n/a 121 (37 ) n/a n/a Total $ 260 $ 341 1.9 % 2.6 % $ 940 $ 884 2.3 % 2.2 %

ADJUSTED SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)1

(for the third quarter and nine months ended June 28, 2025, and June 29, 2024) Third Quarter Nine Months Ended Adjusted Operating

Margin (Non-GAAP) Adjusted Operating

Margin (Non-GAAP) 2025 2024 2025 20242 2025 2024 20252 20242 Beef $ (151 ) $ (69 ) (2.7 )% (1.3 )% $ (332 ) $ (220 ) (2.0 )% (1.4 )% Pork 36 22 2.4 % 1.5 % 150 123 3.2 % 2.7 % Chicken 345 307 8.2 % 7.5 % 1,025 659 8.2 % 5.4 % Prepared Foods 246 203 9.8 % 8.3 % 724 700 9.8 % 9.5 % International/Other 29 28 n/a n/a 112 46 n/a n/a Total $ 505 $ 491 3.6 % 3.7 % $ 1,679 $ 1,308 4.1 % 3.3 % 2 Average Price Change and Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) for the Beef and Pork segments and Total Company for the nine months ended June 28, 2025 exclude the impact of $93 million, $250 million and $343 million, respectively, of legal contingency accruals recognized as reductions to Sales. Average Price Change and Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) for the Pork segment and Total Company for the three and nine months ended June 29, 2024 exclude the impact of $45 million of legal contingency accruals recognized as reductions to sales.

OUTLOOK

For fiscal 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) will be relatively flat compared to fiscal 2024 levels. The following is a summary of the updated outlook for each of our segments, as well as an outlook for revenue, capital expenditures, net interest expense, liquidity, free cash flow and tax rate for fiscal 2025. Certain of the outlook numbers include adjusted operating income (loss) (a non-GAAP metric) for each segment. The Company is not able to reconcile its full-year fiscal 2025 projected adjusted results to its fiscal 2025 projected GAAP results because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for these forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered a substitute for operating income (loss) or any other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on the Company’s GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.

Beef

USDA projects domestic production will decrease approximately 2% in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024. We anticipate adjusted operating loss between $(475) million to $(375) million in fiscal 2025.

Pork

USDA projects domestic production will increase slightly in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024. We anticipate adjusted operating income of $175 million to $200 million in fiscal 2025.

Chicken

USDA projects chicken production will increase approximately 2% in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024. We anticipate adjusted operating income of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion for fiscal 2025.

Prepared Foods

We anticipate adjusted operating income of $925 million to $1.0 billion in fiscal 2025.

International/Other

We anticipate improved results from our foreign operations in fiscal 2025 on an adjusted basis.

Total Company

We anticipate total company adjusted operating income of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion for fiscal 2025.

Revenue

We expect sales to be up 2% to 3% in fiscal 2025 as compared to fiscal 2024.

Capital Expenditures

We expect capital expenditures at or below $1.0 billion for fiscal 2025. Capital expenditures include investments in profit improvement projects as well as projects for maintenance and repair.

Net Interest Expense

We expect net interest expense to approximate $375 million for fiscal 2025.

Liquidity

We expect total liquidity, which was $4.0 billion as of June 28, 2025, to remain above our minimum liquidity target of $1.0 billion.

Free Cash Flow

We expect free cash flow to be between $1.0 billion and $1.3 billion for fiscal 2025.

Tax Rate

We currently expect our adjusted effective tax rate to approximate 25% for fiscal 2025.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Sales $ 13,884 $ 13,353 $ 40,581 $ 39,744 Cost of Sales 12,743 12,475 37,745 37,177 Gross Profit 1,141 878 2,836 2,567 Selling, General and Administrative 538 537 1,553 1,683 Goodwill Impairment 343 — 343 — Operating Income 260 341 940 884 Other (Income) Expense: Interest income (15 ) (36 ) (57 ) (60 ) Interest expense 113 135 343 351 Other, net (31 ) (11 ) (47 ) (24 ) Total Other (Income) Expense 67 88 239 267 Income before Income Taxes 193 253 701 617 Income Tax Expense 124 57 252 159 Net Income 69 196 449 458 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 8 5 22 15 Net Income Attributable to Tyson $ 61 $ 191 $ 427 $ 443 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson: Class A Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 1.23 $ 1.28 Class B Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.49 $ 1.10 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.54 $ 1.20 $ 1.25 Dividends Declared Per Share: Class A $ 0.500 $ 0.490 $ 1.510 $ 1.480 Class B $ 0.450 $ 0.441 $ 1.359 $ 1.332 Sales Growth 4.0 % 2.1 % Margins: (Percent of Sales) Gross Profit 8.2 % 6.6 % 7.0 % 6.5 % Operating Income 1.9 % 2.6 % 2.3 % 2.2 % Net Income Attributable to Tyson 0.4 % 1.4 % 1.1 % 1.1 % Effective Tax Rate3 64.5 % 22.9 % 36.0 % 25.9 % 3 The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended June 28, 2025 is impacted by a $343 million goodwill impairment as the impairment charge is non-deductible for income tax purposes.





TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) June 28, 2025 September 28, 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,547 $ 1,717 Accounts receivable, net 2,454 2,406 Inventories 5,436 5,195 Other current assets 422 433 Total Current Assets 9,859 9,751 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 9,081 9,442 Goodwill 9,468 9,819 Intangible Assets, net 5,683 5,875 Other Assets 2,373 2,213 Total Assets $ 36,464 $ 37,100 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Current debt $ 886 $ 74 Accounts payable 2,373 2,402 Other current liabilities 2,431 2,311 Total Current Liabilities 5,690 4,787 Long-Term Debt 8,179 9,713 Deferred Income Taxes 2,217 2,285 Other Liabilities 1,910 1,801 Total Tyson Shareholders’ Equity 18,338 18,390 Noncontrolling Interests 130 124 Total Shareholders’ Equity 18,468 18,514 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 36,464 $ 37,100





TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 449 $ 458 Depreciation and amortization 1,029 1,082 Deferred income taxes (61 ) 6 Impairment of goodwill 343 — Gain on sale of storage facilities (107 ) — Other, net 158 162 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (191 ) 265 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,620 1,973 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (691 ) (884 ) Purchases of marketable securities (50 ) (23 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 47 21 Proceeds from sale of storage facilities 252 — Acquisition of equity investments (5 ) (28 ) Other, net 42 60 Cash Used for Investing Activities (405 ) (854 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 63 2,391 Payments on debt (876 ) (347 ) Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper — 1,649 Repayments of commercial paper — (2,240 ) Purchases of Tyson Class A common stock (42 ) (44 ) Dividends (524 ) (513 ) Stock options exercised 20 9 Other, net (18 ) (22 ) Cash (Used for) Provided by Financing Activities (1,377 ) 883 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (8 ) (6 ) (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (170 ) 1,996 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year 1,717 573 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period 1,547 2,569 Less: Restricted Cash at End of Period — — Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,547 $ 2,569

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Income before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Expense, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Tyson and Adjusted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA, net debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are presented as supplemental financial measures in the evaluation of our business that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are tools intended to assist our management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations on an ongoing basis. These non-GAAP measures should not be a substitute for their comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps management and investors to assess our operating performance from period to period, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt, enhances understanding of our financial performance and highlights operational trends. These measures are widely used by investors and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way, which may limit their usefulness of comparative measures.

Definitions

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Net debt to EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) represents the ratio of our debt, net of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are presented as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Income before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Expense, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Tyson and Adjusted EPS are defined as EBITDA, Operating Income (Loss), Income before Income Taxes, Income Tax Expense, Net Income Attributable to Tyson and diluted earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impacts of any items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations on an ongoing basis.

Free Cash Flow is defined as Cash Provided by Operating Activities minus payments for Property, Plant and Equipment.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results Reconciliations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Results for the third quarter ended June 28, 2025 Sales Cost of

Sales Selling,

General and

Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income Other

(Income)

Expense Income before Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income

Attributable to

Tyson EPS

Impact GAAP Results $ 260 $ 193 $ 124 $ 61 $ 0.17 Brand discontinuation — — 5 — 5 — 5 1 4 0.01 Network optimization plan6 — (83 ) — — (83 ) — (83 ) (18 ) (65 ) (0.18 ) The Netherlands facility7 — (14 ) — — (14 ) — (14 ) — (14 ) (0.04 ) China plant relocation

remuneration8 — (6 ) — — (6 ) — (6 ) (1 ) (4 ) (0.01 ) Goodwill impairment9 — — — 343 343 — 343 — 343 0.96 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 505 $ 438 $ 106 $ 325 $ 0.91 Results for the third quarter ended June 29, 2024 Sales Cost of

Sales Selling,

General and Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income Other

(Income) Expense Income before Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income

Attributable to

Tyson EPS

Impact GAAP Results $ 341 $ 253 $ 57 $ 191 $ 0.54 Production facility fire costs incurred,

net of insurance proceeds5 — 5 — — 5 — 5 1 4 0.01 The Netherlands facility7 — 3 — — 3 — 3 — 3 0.01 Plant closures and disposals — 41 — — 41 — 41 8 33 0.09 Legal contingency accruals 45 56 — — 101 — 101 23 78 0.22 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 491 $ 403 $ 89 $ 309 $ 0.87





Results for the nine months ended June 28, 2025 Sales Cost of

Sales Selling,

General and

Administrative Goodwill

Impairment Operating

Income Other

(Income)

Expense Income before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income

Attributable to

Tyson EPS

Impact GAAP Results $ 940 $ 701 $ 252 $ 427 $ 1.20 Production facility fire insurance

proceeds, net of costs incurred5 — — — — — (7 ) (7 ) (2 ) (5 ) (0.01 ) Brand discontinuation — — 17 — 17 — 17 4 13 0.04 Network optimization plan6 — 31 2 — 33 — 33 4 29 0.08 The Netherlands facility7 — (14 ) — — (14 ) — (14 ) 9 (23 ) (0.07 ) Legal contingency accruals 343 — — — 343 — 343 81 262 0.73 Plant closures and disposals — 23 — — 23 — 23 6 17 0.05 China plant relocation

remuneration8 — (6 ) — — (6 ) — (6 ) (1 ) (4 ) (0.01 ) Goodwill Impairment9 — — — 343 343 — 343 — 343 0.96 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 1,679 $ 1,433 $ 353 $ 1,059 $ 2.97 Results for the nine months ended June 29, 2024 Sales Cost of

Sales Selling,

General and

Administrative Goodwill

Impairment Operating

Income Other

(Income)

Expense Income before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense Net Income

Attributable to

Tyson EPS

Impact GAAP Results $ 884 $ 617 $ 159 $ 443 $ 1.25 Production facility fire insurance

proceeds, net of costs incurred5 — (19 ) — — (19 ) (3 ) (22 ) (5 ) (17 ) (0.05 ) The Netherlands facility7 — 83 — — 83 — 83 — 83 0.23 Restructuring and related

charges — — 31 — 31 — 31 8 23 0.06 Plant closures and disposals — 155 — — 155 — 155 46 109 0.31 Legal contingency accruals 45 129 — — 174 — 174 41 133 0.38 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 1,308 $ 1,038 $ 249 $ 774 $ 2.18





TYSON FOODS, INC.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(for the third quarter ended June 28, 2025) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International/

Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (494 ) $ 36 $ 367 $ 302 $ 49 $ 260 Add: Brand discontinuation — — 5 — — 5 Less: Network optimization plan6 — — (27 ) (56 ) — (83 ) Less: The Netherlands facility7 — — — — (14 ) (14 ) Less: China plant relocation remuneration — — — — (6 ) (6 ) Add: Goodwill impairment 343 — — — — 343 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (151 ) $ 36 $ 345 $ 246 $ 29 $ 505





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(for the third quarter ended June 29, 2024) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International/

Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (69 ) $ (62 ) $ 244 $ 203 $ 25 $ 341 Add: Production facility fire costs incurred, net of

insurance proceeds5 — — 5 — — 5 Add: The Netherlands facility7 — — — — 3 3 Add: Plant closures and disposals — 39 2 — — 41 Add: Legal contingency accruals — 45 56 — — 101 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (69 ) $ 22 $ 307 $ 203 $ 28 $ 491





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(for the nine months ended June 28, 2025) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International/

Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (816 ) $ (100 ) $ 980 $ 755 $ 121 $ 940 Add: Brand discontinuation — — 17 — — 17 Add/(Less): Network optimization plan6 48 — 5 (31 ) 11 33 Less: The Netherlands facility7 — — — — (14 ) (14 ) Add: Legal contingency accruals 93 250 — — — 343 Add: Plant closures and disposals — — 23 — — 23 Less: China plant relocation remuneration — — — — (6 ) (6 ) Add: Goodwill impairment 343 — — — — 343 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (332 ) $ 150 $ 1,025 $ 724 $ 112 $ 1,679





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(for the nine months ended June 29, 2024) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International/

Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (310 ) $ (24 ) $ 579 $ 676 $ (37 ) $ 884 Less: Production facility fire insurance proceeds,

net of costs incurred5 — — (19 ) — — (19 ) Add: The Netherlands facility7 — — — — 83 83 Add: Restructuring and related charges 4 1 2 24 — 31 Add: Plant closures and disposals 41 73 41 — — 155 Add: Legal contingency accruals 45 73 56 — — 174 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (220 ) $ 123 $ 659 $ 700 $ 46 $ 1,308





TYSON FOODS, INC.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Twelve Months Ended June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 September 28, 2024 June 28, 2025 Net income $ 449 $ 458 $ 822 $ 813 Less: Interest income (57 ) (60 ) (89 ) (86 ) Add: Interest expense 343 351 481 473 Add: Income tax expense 252 159 270 363 Add: Depreciation 828 902 1,159 1,085 Add: Amortization4 193 171 229 251 EBITDA $ 2,008 $ 1,981 $ 2,872 $ 2,899 Adjustments to EBITDA: Less: Production facility fire insurance

proceeds, net of costs incurred5 $ (7 ) $ (22 ) $ (104 ) $ (89 ) Add: Brand discontinuation 17 — 8 25 Add: Network optimization plan6 33 — — 33 Add/(Less): The Netherlands facility7 (14 ) 83 86 (11 ) Add: Legal contingency accruals 343 174 174 343 Add: Plant closures and disposals 23 155 182 50 Less: China plant relocation remuneration (6 ) — — (6 ) Add: Goodwill impairment 343 — — 343 Add: Restructuring and related charges — 31 31 — Less: Depreciation and amortization included

in EBITDA adjustments10 (56 ) (127 ) (129 ) (58 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,684 $ 2,275 $ 3,120 $ 3,529 Total gross debt $ 9,787 $ 9,065 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,717 ) (1,547 ) Less: Short-term investments (10 ) (1 ) Total net debt $ 8,060 $ 7,517 Ratio Calculations: Gross debt/EBITDA 3.4 x 3.1 x Net debt/EBITDA 2.8 x 2.6 x Gross debt/Adjusted EBITDA 3.1 x 2.6 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.6 x 2.1 x 4 Excludes the amortization of debt issuance and debt discount expense of $8 million for the nine months ended June 28, 2025, $9 million for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, $12 million for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2024 and $11 million for the twelve months ended June 28, 2025 as it is included in interest expense. 5 Relates to a fire at a Chicken production facility in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. 6 Includes gain on sale of storage facilities in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. 7 Includes insurance recoveries and charges related to a fire at our production facility in the Netherlands in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and subsequent decision to sell the facility. 8 The China plant relocation remuneration EPS impact is net of $1 million associated with Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests. 9 Goodwill impairment is non-deductible for income tax purposes. 10 Removal of accelerated depreciation of $39 million related to network optimization plan charges for the nine and twelve months ended June 28, 2025 and $127 million related to plant closures and disposals for the nine months ended June 29, 2024 and twelve months ended September 28, 2024 as they are already included in depreciation expense. Removal of accelerated amortization of $17 million, $2 million and $19 million related to brand discontinuation for the nine months ended June 28, 2025, the twelve months ended September 28, 2024 and the twelve months ended June 28, 2025, respectively, as they are already included in amortization expense.





TYSON FOODS, INC.

Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 1,620 $ 1,973 Additions to property, plant and equipment (691 ) (884 ) Free cash flow $ 929 $ 1,089

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably, and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members on September 28, 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

