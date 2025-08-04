EarnPark Announces Tier 3 PARK Token Sale After Two Successful Rounds

London, UK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarnPark, the innovative crypto platform combining CeFi simplicity with DeFi-level yields, has officially announced the highly anticipated Tier 3 of its PARK token sale, set to go live exclusively on the EarnPark platform on September 24, 2025, at $0.013 per token.

After successfully completing the first two tiers and raising over $730,000—exceeding initial fundraising targets—EarnPark has refined its approach to address feedback from its community and optimize the user experience.





Lessons Learned from Tier 1 & Tier 2

Tier 1, conducted on EarnPark, sold out within 40 seconds and raised $625,000, demonstrating strong community demand but highlighting the need for better accessibility. Tier 2 was hosted externally via a launchpad and raised approximately $107,000, falling short of expectations due to timing and market conditions. These insights directly informed the decision to shift back to hosting future rounds on EarnPark, ensuring full control over timing, communication, and user experience.

Tier 3: Improved Accessibility and User Experience

Starting around August 24, EarnPark users will gain exclusive early access through dedicated Token Sale DeFi strategies. These strategies enable users to reserve their allocation well in advance, eliminating the need to compete at the moment of sale launch and providing boosted APY as an incentive.

Eugene Netso, Co-founder and Managing Partner at EarnPark, emphasized the strategic shift: "Hosting Tier 3 on EarnPark means we can prioritize our loyal users, streamline communication, and ensure that those who genuinely believe in our vision are the primary holders."

Revised Tokenomics for Long-Term Sustainability

Kristina Kozhukhova, Head of Business Development at EarnPark, detailed important revisions to PARK’s tokenomics, focusing on three key pillars:

Sustainability: Adjusting supply growth to match platform adoption and user growth.

Holder Benefits: Strengthening tangible rewards for staking and active platform engagement.

Aligned Incentives: Discouraging short-term speculation by reducing initial unlock percentages, removing vesting from liquidity and market-making allocations, and limiting public sale rounds.

"We’ve designed PARK tokenomics to reward long-term holders and genuine users who actively contribute to EarnPark’s growth and sustainability," Kristina explained.

Expanding PARK Token Utility

Following the Tier 3 launch, EarnPark will significantly expand the PARK token's utility. Planned integrations include:

Liquidity Mining and Staking : Users will earn PARK tokens by providing liquidity or locking tokens for specified durations, receiving attractive APY rewards.

Users will earn PARK tokens by providing liquidity or locking tokens for specified durations, receiving attractive APY rewards. Enhanced Platform Utility: PARK will enable boosted APY on investment strategies, reduced transaction fees, exclusive access to premium investment strategies, and participation in governance.

Additionally, EarnPark disclosed strategic participation from notable industry figures during the latest X Space, underscoring growing confidence in the platform’s long-term vision and evolving tokenomics.

Roadmap Update Reflects Community Feedback

Following a user survey conducted on the EarnPark platform, the team has updated its roadmap to better align with community priorities. Upcoming phases now place greater emphasis on token utility, real-world access, and advanced portfolio tools, ensuring development stays focused on what users value most.

PARK Lounge & $1M Airdrop

The PARK Lounge, EarnPark’s innovative engagement platform, continues to distribute points redeemable for PARK tokens from a generous $1,000,000 airdrop pool (5% of total PARK supply). Users can accumulate points through social engagement and actual platform usage until Q4 2025, when the distribution of tokens will commence.

How to Participate

Users interested in joining Tier 3 are encouraged to:

Join the waitlist and sign up on the platform.

Monitor announcements regarding Token Sale DeFi strategies launching in late August.

Actively participate in the PARK Lounge to maximize their share of the PARK airdrop.

Tier 3 represents a critical step in EarnPark’s journey. The team is aligning strategy closely with user feedback, ensuring PARK remains valuable, relevant, and deeply integrated with the platform.

For more information and to join the waitlist, please visit the official website.

Official links:

Website: https://earnpark.com/

X: https://x.com/_Earnpark

Discord: https://discord.gg/QedtbRGqQn

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/earnpark_community

