UPCX Limited-Time Staking Event: Share a $16,000 Prize Pool + Unlimited Airdrops

Singapore, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX, a leading open-source blockchain financial services platform, has announced the launch of the UPCX x Gate Staking Limited-Time Event, running from August 2, 2025, 00:00 UTC to August 11, 2025, 23:59 UTC. This event aims to incentivize user participation, drive ecosystem innovation, and offers a generous total reward pool of 4,900 UPC (approximately $16,000), along with an unlimited 10% airdrop bonus for every participant.





UPCX leverages highly optimized blockchain technology, dedicated to providing seamless and convenient payment experiences for users, merchants, and institutions. Its governance token, UPC, is already listed on well-known trading platforms such as BitTrade (a regulated Japanese exchange), MEXC, Bitget, Gate.io, WEEX, and Websea.

Event Rules

During the event period, users who purchase any amount of $UPC on the Gate.io platform and withdraw it to their personal Ethereum wallet for staking will be eligible for the following rewards:

1. Share the Staking Prize Pool:Participants will split a total reward pool of 4,900 UPC based on their staked amount.

2. 10% Extra Airdrop:Receive an additional airdrop reward equivalent to 10% of your staked $UPC. For example, if you purchase and stake 100 UPC, you will receive an extra 10 UPC airdrop reward, with no upper limit.

- Gate $UPC Trading Link:https://gate.com/trade/UPC_USDT

- UPCX Staking:https://upcx-staking.io/

- Submit Event Form:https://t.co/9YOafssQbi

Prize Pool Distribution

1. Staking Rewards (2,800 UPC)

Stake 1–100 UPC: Share a 500 UPC reward pool.

Stake 101–1,000 UPC: Share an 800 UPC reward pool.

Stake over 1,000 UPC: Share a 1,500 UPC reward pool.

2. Leaderboard Rewards (2,100 UPC)

Based on the amount of $UPC purchased and staked during the event:

Ranks 1–5: Share a 500 UPC reward pool.

Ranks 6–20: Share a 600 UPC reward pool.

Ranks 21–100: Share a 1,000 UPC reward pool.

Notes

1. Rewards will be distributed to eligible users within 7 working days after the event ends.

2. Any fraudulent behavior, including falsification or duplicate submissions, will result in disqualification and forfeiture of rewards.

3. UPCX reserves the final right of interpretation for this event. Thank you for your support and trust in UPCX!

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

UPCX Whitepaper 1.0

https://upcx.io/zh-CN/whitepaper/

UPCX Linktree

https://link3.to/upcx

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.