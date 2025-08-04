LifeMD to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference, which will be held August 12-14, 2025 at the InterContinental Boston. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 13th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on August 12-13.

Investors can register for the conference by contacting their Canaccord Genuity representative.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

press@lifemd.com