Robert J. Smith, MFA Offers American Youngsters a Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through innovation and dedication, Robert J. Smith, MFA, is paving the way for a generation of confident, capable, and creative individuals. Youngsters become #1 Best Selling Authors with individual essays in editions of WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! ©.

Editions in the series are available to both public and private school as well as, Little Leagues and other sports leagues, Boys and Girls Clubs, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, JROTC, and other American youth organizations.

Visit Junior Patriots Corp. today to learn more about Robert J. Smith, MFA’s initiatives and explore how you can bring these transformative programs to your school or youth group. https://JuniorPatriots.us

Junior Patriots Corp. is proud to spotlight Robert J. Smith, MFA, as he reshapes the educational landscape with his groundbreaking initiatives. With 26 years of experience volunteering in both public and private schools, Smith has helped American youngsters break through disabilities and other limitations.

Whether through improved Entrepreneur pitches, where his mentees have won State Championships, through improved public speaking where his mentees have gone on to excel in acting and singing, or through improved writing where test scores have seen instant and dramatic improvements, Smith’s mentees have all gained confidence. Each and every student has seen improvements.

Teachers have seen their pay improve as their student’s test scores improve, as well. Even better, their work has become easier as their students' increased confidence has led to an overall improvement of the behavior in each classroom that Smith has presented lessons to students.

The same is true for youth sports teams. The boost in confidence that young athletes receive not only improves their individual performances, it helps each of their teams. The confidence they gain from improved school performance helps their teams as much as learning Smith’s knuckleball and change up grips does.

Smith has dedicated his career to empowering students, teachers, and youth groups across America. With his unique approach to educational outreach anchored in the creative use of comic books, Smith transforms learning into an engaging experience.

His signature works, SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN© and THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN©, are central to his method of teaching FACTUAL STORYTELLING™—a concept that equips learners with the tools to communicate effectively and persuasively.

For middle school, high school, and university students, Smith offers an advanced curriculum through his INFLUENCE IN ACTION™ series, through his consulting firm, Smith Profits™. Trusted by professionals worldwide, this program focuses on writing, public speaking, and entrepreneurship, helping students develop critical skills for real-world success. Smith helps clients and mentees to find THE ONE THING™ that they need to propel them to the top of their industries.

Smith’s LinkedIn profile (https://LinkedIn.com/in/RobertJSmithMFA/) is a vibrant showcase of his professional adventure and ongoing projects. By combining decades of experience, a passion for education, and a commitment to innovation, he has fundamentally reshaped how students and educators approach personal and professional growth.

His programs are designed to foster potential, turning challenges into opportunities and dreams into realities. As Smith continues to inspire and mentor, his legacy grows, reaching countless individuals and transforming lives. Junior Patriots Corp. plays a pivotal role in supporting this mission, bringing Smith’s vision to communities across the nation with his innovative WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! © series.

About Smith Profits™ and Smith Comics

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits™ operates from Winter Garden, Florida, specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services. His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as W. Edwards Deming, Edward Bernays, and Adam Smith.

For media inquiries regarding the “SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN”, contact Smith Profits™ at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200.

About Junior Patriots

Junior Patriots provides mentorship and guidance to children and young adults, turning them into published authors. From there, the nonprofit puts its founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA’s experience of turning many adults into #1 Best Selling Authors, to use for youth and brings their writing in their specific “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” edition, into a #1 Best Seller! Junior Patriots™ mission is to inspire, educate, and support America’s patriotic leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about Junior Patriots’ “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” series, or to inquire about co-authorship opportunities in future publications, contact Robert J. Smith, MFA, directly through Smith Profits™ or Junior Patriots.

