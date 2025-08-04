CareCloud’s TalkEHR Approved for Use by Critical Access Hospitals, Unlocking $1.5B+ Inpatient Market

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leading provider of healthcare technology and generative AI solutions, today announced that its electronic health record (“EHR”) platform has achieved ONC Health IT Certification specifically for Critical Access Hospitals (“CAHs”), a milestone officially granted on August 1, 2025.

This certification marks CareCloud’s strategic entry into the inpatient EHR market, unlocking access to a $1.5 billion+ opportunity across more than 1,300 CAHs increasingly seeking modern, cloud-based systems designed for their unique operational and clinical needs.

A recent Black Book Research study reveals that over half of rural and CAHs plan to replace their legacy EHR systems by 2026, citing cost predictability, cloud deployment, interoperability, and reduced IT burden as top priorities. CareCloud’s newly certified solution is designed to meet this demand, offering flexibility, compliance, and embedded AI tools at a sustainable cost.

“This certification is far more than a checkbox, it’s our entrance into a healthcare segment ready for innovation,” said A. Hadi Chaudhry, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “We’ve built an AI-powered, cloud-based platform purpose-built to address the clinical, operational, and regulatory needs of rural hospitals and help them move beyond outdated, high-maintenance systems.”

Modernizing Rural Healthcare with Cloud and AI

Critical Access Hospitals play an essential role in rural care delivery but have long faced challenges accessing modern, interoperable EHR solutions. CareCloud’s platform closes that gap by offering:

Certified compliance for Medicare and federal reporting programs

Support for inpatient, outpatient, and swing-bed workflows

Built-in AI tools for documentation, clinical decision support, and revenue optimization

A cloud-based architecture that reduces IT overhead and improves deployment flexibility

This aligns closely with what CAHs say they want: subscription-based solutions, streamlined regulatory compliance, and automation that lightens the administrative burden on their staff.

By meeting the specific needs of CAHs with a flexible, cloud-based solution, CareCloud is furthering its mission to support providers across the full continuum of care.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based technology and AI solutions for medical groups and health systems, including revenue cycle management, practice management, telehealth, and now a certified inpatient EHR solution for CAHs. Visit www.carecloud.com .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could”, “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Co-Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com