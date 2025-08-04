Enphase Energy Announces SDG&E Approval of IQ Meter Collar, Simplifying Home Backup for More Californians

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has approved the IQ® Meter Collar for behind-the-meter installations in its service territory. This milestone approval enables installers to deliver more streamlined home backup systems, with quicker installation, to customers in the SDG&E service territory.

The IQ Meter Collar is a key component of the recently launched 4th-generation Enphase battery system, featuring the IQ® Battery 10C, IQ® Meter Collar, and IQ® Combiner 6C. Together, these products reduce complexity and components, and enable faster, more cost-effective solar and battery installations. The IQ Meter Collar delivers microgrid interconnection device (MID) functionality and energy consumption metering in a single enclosure, allowing for whole-home backup without rewiring loads to a backup sub-panel.

SDG&E is now one of dozens of utilities across the United States that have approved the IQ Meter Collar. Pilots are also underway with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE) – California’s two other largest utilities – and full approval is expected soon. Enphase anticipates many additional utility approvals across the United States in the coming months. To review a complete list of utilities that have approved the use of the IQ Meter Collar, please visit the Enphase website.

“The IQ Meter Collar is a big step forward for simplifying energy storage installations,” said Kent Harle, CEO of Stellar Solar, an installer of Enphase products in San Diego. “It eliminates extra components and wiring, which helps us move faster and keeps jobs more cost-effective.”

“We’re excited to now offer the IQ Meter Collar to homeowners in the SDG&E territory,” said Ramon Brizo, technical and sales specialist at Sunlight Solar Inc., an installer of Enphase products in San Diego. “Not needing to rewire circuits into a backup sub-panel saves us time and lets us serve more customers more efficiently.”

"The IQ Meter Collar simplifies the design and installation of Enphase systems, while providing the customer with significant cost savings and out-of-the box backup capabilities,” said Erik Sattler, CEO of Sattler Solar, an installer of Enphase products in San Diego. “There’s no longer a need to decide if backup is worth it or what loads to backup. That kind of flexibility makes a real difference in the field.”

"The new IQ Meter Collar allows for seamless battery integration with whole home backup, while at the same time reducing the amount of equipment and conduit required during install,” Joshua Craig, solar operations manager at Sungenia Solar Solutions. “When you couple that with Enphase's reputation as a leader in our industry, it's clear to see that this is a big win for both the homeowner and installer."

“With approval from SDG&E, we’re enabling faster, simpler, and more cost-effective battery installations for California homeowners,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. “The IQ Meter Collar is a key part of what makes our 4th-generation battery system so streamlined, and we’re working closely with utilities across the country to bring those benefits to more markets.”

The 4th-generation Enphase battery system, including the IQ Battery 10C, IQ Meter Collar, and IQ Combiner 6C, is now backed by a 15-year Enphase limited warranty. Shipments for this 4th-generation system began last month and orders can be placed through Enphase distribution partners.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products; installation times; cost reductions; regulatory approvals; and the timing and availability of these Enphase Energy products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

