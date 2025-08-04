Dogecoin Price Drops 30% – HashJ Launches Short-Term DOGE Contract Participation for Daily Crypto Returns

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, today announced the launch of its short-term Dogecoin (DOGE) contract participation platform, offering users a simplified, predictable method to engage with DOGE’s market performance. The launch follows a recent 30% decline in Dogecoin’s price, prompting users to seek structured alternatives to traditional crypto investment.





HashJ Introduces Simplified Short-Term DOGE Contracts

HashJ’s DOGE contracts offer short-duration participation opportunities ranging from 2 to 45 days, designed specifically for users seeking predictable daily returns without requiring direct market trading or technical management. Accessible via HashJ’s web platform and mobile apps, the contracts allow participants to securely manage and monitor their earnings in real-time.

Key Features of HashJ’s DOGE Contract Platform:

Defined Contract Terms: Flexible options from 2 to 45 days, with daily-settled returns and transparent tracking.

Flexible options from 2 to 45 days, with daily-settled returns and transparent tracking. Multi-Asset Reward Options: Earnings can be received in DOGE, BTC, ETH, or USDT, offering user flexibility.

Earnings can be received in DOGE, BTC, ETH, or USDT, offering user flexibility. AI-Powered Optimization: Contract allocations are automatically optimized for performance through algorithm-driven resource scheduling.

Contract allocations are automatically optimized for performance through algorithm-driven resource scheduling. No Technical Setup Required: Contracts are fully managed through the HashJ mobile app or web platform , with no equipment or technical expertise needed.

Contracts are fully managed through the , with no equipment or technical expertise needed. Capital Security: User funds are safeguarded, with principal returned at contract maturity and profits deposited daily.

Low-Risk Entry and User Access

To support broad user adoption, HashJ is offering new registrants an exclusive welcome package valued at $118.This incentive includes:

$100 in trial DOGE contract credits for risk-free participation.

$18 in real crypto funds, available upon registration.

This offer allows users to explore the DOGE contract platform without upfront capital and monitor performance in real time.

Diverse Contract Options to Suit User Needs

HashJ’s platform supports a variety of DOGE participation contracts, including:

$100 Contract: 2-day duration with daily returns of approximately $5 plus $18 bonus.

2-day duration with daily returns of approximately $5 plus $18 bonus. $5,000 Contract: 30-day duration with daily returns averaging $78.50.

30-day duration with daily returns averaging $78.50. $20,000 Contract: 45-day duration generating daily returns of $380.

Participants can actively track their contract performance and manage daily withdrawals or reinvestment directly from the HashJ dashboard.

“Our DOGE contract platform provides an accessible entry point for users seeking consistent returns in today’s volatile market,” said a spokesperson for HashJ. “With flexible durations and AI-optimized performance, participants can engage in Dogecoin without the challenges of trading or technical setups.”

About MGPD Finance Limited (HashJ)

MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, is a UK-based fintech company founded in 2018. With over 2 million users globally, HashJ provides structured digital asset participation across BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP. The platform’s mission is to democratize crypto participation through secure, transparent, and user-friendly contract models.

For more information, visit: www.hashj.com

New User Benefit: Register and receive $18 and $100 sign up reward.

Business Inquiries: pr@hashj.com