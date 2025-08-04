ContextLogic to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 7, 2025

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (OTCQB: LOGC), (“ContextLogic” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, August 7, 2025. ContextLogic’s CEO Rishi Bajaj, CFO Michael Scarola, and VP of Investments Janak Goyani, will host a conference call and webcast for shareholders that afternoon at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. ContextLogic management will read from a prepared script and there will be no presentation or question-and-answer section in this quarter’s call. The call will conclude at the end of our prepared remarks.

Information about the Company’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and replay will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.contextlogic.com. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call.

Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings.

About ContextLogic Inc.

ContextLogic Inc. is a publicly traded company currently seeking to develop and grow a de novo business and finance potential future bolt-on acquisitions of assets or businesses that are complementary to its operations. For more information on ContextLogic, please visit ir.contextlogic.com.

