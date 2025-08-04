Arbe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tel Aviv, Israel, August 4, 2025 - Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE)(TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, CEO and Karine Pinto Flomenboim, CFO will participate in the following investor conferences in the August 2025:

Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Format: In-person presentation and meetings

When: Tuesday, August 12, presentation at 1:00 pm ET

Where: Boston

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

Format: In-person meetings

When: Tuesday, August 26

Where: Chicago

2025 Evercore Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

Format: In-person meetings

When: Wednesday, August 27

Where: Chicago

Investors that wish to schedule one-on-one virtual meeting with Arbe’s management during the conferences, may refer to their bank contact person for the applicable conference, or can be in touch with Arbe investor relations at investors@arberobotics.com.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop truly safe driving systems that scale from ADAS and hands-free, eyes-off capabilities to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe’s technology addresses critical edge cases and provides real-time mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced safety applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit Arbe.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the presentations and meetings described in this press release will contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on Arbe’s business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the continuing war with Hamas in Gaza and any intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company's employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy, the ability of any Tier-1s and manufacturers who order our products to meet production schedules and to market its products as contemplated, and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe’s website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

