Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Sale of Two Apartment Hotels and Signing of Sales Contracts for Two Condominiums with Samurai Capital Co., Ltd

TOKYO, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and Sapporo, announced that it had entered into trust beneficiary right purchase agreements through a fund established by Samurai Capital Co., Ltd (“Samurai Capital”).

According to the agreement, Lead Real Estate has sold the long-term stay hotels “Ent Terrace Akihabara” and “Ent Terrace Asakusa” and concluded trust beneficiary right purchase agreements for two condominiums, “Excelsior Shakujii-Koen” and “Excelsior Yokohama Enokicho”, located in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, and Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, in June 2025 to Samurai Capital.



Engagement with Samurai Capital: Background and Future Prospect



The engagement between the two companies began with the signing of a business alliance agreement dated May 30, 2024. In May of the same year, the first round of transactions was concluded with three real estate trust beneficiary interest purchase agreements worth over 4 billion yen.



This round of sales and agreements represents the second round of transactions, totaling approximately 5.3 billion yen.



To continue conducting transactions in the future, on June 30, 2025, the Company simultaneously concluded a memorandum of understanding regarding preferential negotiations for three long-term stay hotels that are currently scheduled for construction. The Company, through fixed-term master lease contracts, remains involved in the management phase of extended stay hotels after their planning, development, and sale to the owner. By providing integrated services from planning to operation, the Company aims to provide a one-stop service that maximizes customer satisfaction.



Extended Stay Hotel Property Overviews



ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA



An eight-room extended-style hotel, Ent Terrace Akihabara, located in Chiyoda, Tokyo, is constructed from reinforced concrete and features nine floors above ground. It has a building area of 4,870 square feet and a land area of 874 square feet.



The space-saving rooms with bunk beds are apartment-style, featuring kitchens, and offer the perfect space for groups or families.





ENT TERRACE ASAKUSA



A nine-room extended-style hotel, Ent Terrace Asakusa, located in Taito, Tokyo, is constructed from reinforced concrete and features 10 floors above ground and a basement level. It has a building area of 8,719 square feet and a land area of 1,722 square feet.



Popular with families and children, the hotel offers both Japanese-style rooms with tatami mats and Western-style rooms, as well as a private bath.



Condominium’s Property Overviews



EXCELSIOR SHAKUJII-KOEN



A 22-unit property, Excelsior Shakujii-Koen, located in Shakujii 2-Chome, Nerima, Tokyo, is made from reinforced concrete and has six floors above ground. It has a building area of 13,021 square feet and a land area of 4,430 square feet.



It is a 5-minute walk from Shakujii-Koen Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line. This family-friendly residence is situated in a vibrant area that is undergoing redevelopment near the station.



EXCELSIOR YOKOHAMA ENOKICHO



A 30-unit property, Excelsior Yokohama Enokicho, located in Yokohama, Kanagawa, is made from reinforced concrete and has seven floors above ground. It has a building area of 18,955 square feet and a land area of 5,490 square feet.



It is a three-minute walk from Makita Station on the Yokohama Municipal Subway Blue Line. With Makita Park and both elementary and junior high schools within a six-minute walk, this residence is ideal for families.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property markets in Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including those in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

