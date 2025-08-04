Tech4Change Announces New Board and Officers for Channel-Driven Nonprofit

PHOENIX, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech4Change, a nonprofit composed of tech channel vendors and partners who have raised more than $1.75 million for grassroots charities, has announced its newly elected Board of Directors and Advisory Council for the 2025-2027/2028. The new board is a blend of returning and new leaders who are committed to furthering the organization's mission of directly supporting community-focused charities across the United States.

"Eleven years ago, I couldn't have imagined the incredible individuals who would one day serve on the Tech4Change Board of Directors," said Laura Dashney, Co-Founder of Tech4Change. "To witness the change and evolution of an organization making such an impact on local grassroots charities continues to be one of the greatest privileges of my career. There are unlimited possibilities and untapped opportunities in our future. Let's do this!"

New Leaders

Longtime Tech4Change volunteer and board member Jasmina Muller, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Titan Cloud Storage, was named President. She is joined by Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Events, Informa Connect, who will serve as Vice President. Both are champions of Tech4Change's purpose-driven grassroots giving.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of President at Tech4Change," said Muller. "During my six years as a volunteer, I've witnessed firsthand the dedication and impact of our community. The collective work of our board and committee members has truly driven our mission forward. Together, we will build on this foundation, amplifying our support for grassroots charities and making a meaningful difference where it's needed most."

"I'm honored to step into the Vice President role, a position that holds deep personal meaning for me," said Danziger. "My team and I at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo take great pride in supporting Tech4Change and its generous work benefiting communities in need. I look forward to expanding that support through Channel Partners and exploring opportunities with other Informa Tech events."

New Board Members

In addition to new leaders, Tech4Change welcomes two new board members and Committee Chairs:

Marketing Committee Chair Ronnell Richards, Founder of Ronnell Richards Companies

Charity Selection Committee Chair Karla Roarty, Regional Channel Leader East at Sangoma

The organization also recognizes two additional board members who joined the previous board midyear:

Treasurer Lori Graber, Director of Billing & Order Management at Telesystem

Events Committee Chair MeiLee Langley, Vice President of Global Indirect Marketing at Nextiva

Outgoing Leaders

Tech4Change extends heartfelt appreciation to Brad Dupee, Head of National Channel Sales and Development at Granite Telecommunications, who served as President for the past three years and will continue his involvement through the Advisory Council.

"We're grateful to Brad Dupee for the time he's dedicated to Tech4Change as President over the past three years," said Dashney. "Brad played a key role in preparing the organization for the future with a modern name change and the technology foundation needed for growth and expansion. We're excited to continue working with Brad as part of the Advisory Council, where he can focus on the initiatives that he's most passionate about."

The organization also thanks outgoing Board Members Janet Schijns, CEO & Co-Founder of JS Group, who served as Marketing Committee Chair, and Scott Forbush, Channel Chief at Nextiva, who served as Fundraising Committee Co-Chair.

2025-2027/2028 Tech4Change Board of Directors

President : Jasmina Muller, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Titan Cloud Storage Inc

: Jasmina Muller, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Titan Cloud Storage Inc Vice President : Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Events, Informa Connect

: Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Events, Informa Connect Treasurer : Lori Graber, Director, Billing & Order Management, Telesystem

: Lori Graber, Director, Billing & Order Management, Telesystem Secretary and Co-Founder : Laura Dashney

: Laura Dashney Charity Selection Committee Chair : Karla Roarty, Regional Channel Leader East, Sangoma

: Karla Roarty, Regional Channel Leader East, Sangoma Events Committee Chair : MeiLee Langley, Vice President, Global Indirect Marketing, Nextiva

: MeiLee Langley, Vice President, Global Indirect Marketing, Nextiva Marketing Committee Chair : Ronnell Richards, Founder, Ronnell Richards Companies

: Ronnell Richards, Founder, Ronnell Richards Companies Awareness & Fundraising Committee Co-Chair : Chris Terrell, President, Enguard & Innovative Telecom and Cloud (iTAC)

: Chris Terrell, President, Enguard & Innovative Telecom and Cloud (iTAC) Technology Committee Chair : Scott Porter, Co-Founder, CloudNow Consulting

: Scott Porter, Co-Founder, CloudNow Consulting Advisory Liaison: Scott Kinka, Chief Strategy Officer, Bridgepointe Technologies

Advisory Council

Angie Tocco, Co-Founder, Tech4Change & Owner, Beauregard Staging & Design

Brad Dupee, Head of National Channel Sales and Development, Granite Telecommunications

Neely Loring, Vice President - Managed Services, CMAC Inc., a division of Levata

John Delozier, Technology Strategist

Michael Sterl, Chief Operating Officer, Bridgepointe Technologies

Carol Beering, Vice President of Integration, Bridgepointe Technologies

Khali Henderson, Senior Partner, BuzzTheory

Patrick Wefers, President, Infinium Communications

Get Involved

Tech4Change is powered by volunteers from across the technology channel who are passionate about making a difference. If you're looking for a meaningful way to give back, we invite you to join us. To learn more about volunteer opportunities or open committee leadership roles, contact info@tech4change.org.

About Tech4Change

Tech4Change is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed of technology suppliers and channel partners that dedicate time and resources to aid grassroots charities across the U.S. Since our inception in 2014, we've raised more than $1.75 million for local grassroots charities that are often overlooked and underfunded. Tech4Change provides game-changing donations that go directly to the cause rather than administrative costs. To donate, sponsor or volunteer, visit www.tech4change.org.

Media Contacts:

Ronnell Richards

Marketing Chair, Tech4Change

ronnell@tech4change.org

678.428.8197

Khali Henderson

Advisory Board, Tech4Change

khali@tech4change.org

480.848.6726