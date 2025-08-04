MARA Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for July 2025

207 Blocks Won in July, 2% Decrease M/M

703 Bitcoin Produced in July, 1% Decrease M/M

Increased BTC Holdings* to 50,639 BTC

Miami, FL, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, today published unaudited bitcoin ("bitcoin" or "BTC") production updates for July 2025.

Management Commentary

"In July, our production saw a 2% month-over-month decrease in blocks won as global hashrate rebounded following seasonal curtailment and mining difficulty was 9% higher than the end of June," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "Our bitcoin holdings surpassed 50,000 BTC in July, a milestone that solidifies MARA as the second-largest publicly traded holder of bitcoin globally. More importantly, this is a treasury we built through disciplined infrastructure development, scaled operations, and focused execution.

"We increased our energized hashrate by 3% over the previous month, and we are preparing to begin energizing the data center at our Texas wind farm in the second half of the year. Although we encountered higher than expected curtailment at our Ohio sites, our teams improved operational efficiency at Wolf Hollow and Kearney by boosting productivity and streamlining the supply chain.

"Looking ahead, what sets us apart is our thought leadership, worldwide operational scale, and capital and operational efficiency. As of June 30, 2025, we held over $5 billion in liquid assets, and with nearly $1 billion raised since, we have the flexibility to fund domestic growth and pursue international expansion. Unlike passive treasury companies, we treat our bitcoin as a productive, risk-managed asset. Through a disciplined asset management strategy, our holdings strengthen the balance sheet and help fund operations, which we believe will enhance long-term shareholder value. We don't just hold bitcoin, we put it to work.”

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Prior Month Comparison Metric 7/31/2025 6/30/2025 % Δ Number of Blocks Won 1 207 211 (2)% BTC Produced 703 713 (1)% Average BTC Produced per Day 22.7 23.8 (4)% Share of available miner rewards 2 4.9 % 5.4 % NM Transaction Fees as % of Total 1 1.1 % 1.4 % NM Energized Hashrate (EH/s) 1 58.9 57.4 3%



These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures. Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.

NM - Not Meaningful

As of July 31, 2025, the Company held a total of 50,639 BTC*.

*Includes bitcoin that is loaned, actively managed or pledged as collateral

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any other periodic reports that we may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

The operational highlights and updates presented in this press release pertain solely to our BTC mining operations. Detailed information regarding our other operations can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," "target" and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to the energization of the data center at our Texas wind farm, our domestic and international growth plans and the anticipated benefits of our asset management strategy. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

