OneMedNet Reports Over 25% Expansion of iRWD™ Network, Encompassing Clinical Data alongside Aggregate Health Economics and Social Determinant Insights from 5 Billion Administrative Records, Fueling Growth in AI-Powered Healthcare Data

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD) announced today a greater than 25% expansion of its proprietary iRWD™ network and platform, underscoring the Company’s strategic execution and market responsiveness. This milestone significantly enhances the Company's reach, operational capacity, and growth trajectory – including the addition of over 5 billion administrative records that support aggregated health economics research and insights into social determinants of health.

Driven by the rising demand for high-quality longitudinal data, rare disease insights, and datasets that include health economics and social determinants of health, OneMedNet has rapidly accelerated the development of new partner sites across its nationwide network. This expansion also responds to the growing need for inclusive data representing underserved and underrepresented populations.

As a result, OneMedNet now provides its customers with seamless access to a dramatically scaled, de-identified data network comprising the following key growth metrics:

25% iRWD™ network expansion

1750+ healthcare system and provider partner sites

34 million patients

136 million clinical exams

5 billion Administrative Records, inclusive of claims

Addresses rare diseases, underserved populations, and high-demand RWD sectors by enabling insights into health economic and social determinants

Poised for significant revenue growth through increased data licensing and new enterprise partnerships



This exponential growth not only reinforces OneMedNet’s position as a premier data partner but also lays the foundation for accelerated revenue generation, customer acquisition, and data monetization at scale.

At OneMedNet, we believe Real-World Evidence is only as powerful as the clinical integrity of the data behind it. The OneMedNet iRWD™ network and platform delivers regulatory-grade depth and precision, enabling life sciences, payers, and healthcare innovators to generate clinically grounded insights that are actionable and reflective of how care is delivered in the real world. As the $60 billion RWE industry1, continues to transform, OneMedNet is proud to be at the forefront, helping make evidence generation faster, more effective, and more grounded in real clinical reality says Aaron Green, President & CEO, OneMedNet.

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

