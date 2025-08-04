Full Alliance Group Launches QUBEE HIVE HOLDINGS to Advance Global Web3 Financial Infrastructure

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) today announced the formation of QUBEE HIVE HOLDINGS, INC. (“QUBEE HIVE”), a new subsidiary under Qubitera Holdings, Inc., established to accelerate the Company's global fintech strategy and build next-generation Web3 financial infrastructure.

This new entity marks a strategic inflection point in Full Alliance Group's mission to develop scalable, regulatory-compliant platforms that integrate decentralized and traditional financial systems. QUBEE HIVE is currently pursuing a Money Services Business (MSB) license in Nevis, leveraging the jurisdiction's fintech-forward regulatory environment and global reputation for innovation.

Once secured, the Nevis MSB license will serve as the regulatory cornerstone for the YAHBEE Wallet, the Company's flagship financial platform. The license will enable Full Alliance Group to deliver:

Cross-border payments and remittance solutions

Secure, token-to-fiat conversion infrastructure

Affiliate and partner compensation systems

Institutional-grade services through a consumer-facing platform

"The launch of QUBEE HIVE reflects our commitment to building compliant, global financial infrastructure for the Web3 era," said Jay Archer, President of Qubitera Holdings. "By establishing regulatory credibility in Nevis, we're preparing to scale YAHBEE Wallet into a trusted platform for secure, seamless international payments."

QUBEE HIVE HOLDINGS represents a critical step in Full Alliance Group's phased expansion strategy, enabling future collaboration with banking institutions, payment networks, and regulatory bodies across multiple jurisdictions.

Strategic Impact Highlights

Through QUBEE HIVE, Full Alliance Group is positioned to:

Establish multi-jurisdictional, compliant fintech operations

Integrate blockchain-based payments with traditional banking systems

Expand its Web3 capabilities through regulatory and technical infrastructure

Attract strategic partnerships in the global financial services sector Massive Market Opportunity

Full Alliance Group's QUBEE HIVE initiative positions the Company to capture significant value from two rapidly expanding global markets:

The cross-border payments market, valued at USD 212.55 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 320.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%, driven by increasing international trade, e-commerce expansion, and demand for faster, more cost-effective payment solutions.

Simultaneously, the Web3 financial services market was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 9.61 billion in 2025 to USD 317.83 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.5%, as traditional financial institutions increasingly adopt blockchain and decentralized finance solutions.

The convergence of these markets represents a multi-hundred-billion-dollar opportunity where Full Alliance Group's compliance-first Web3 infrastructure approach positions the Company as a strategic beneficiary of both secular growth trends. Source: Grand View Research - Cross Border Payments Market Report (https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cross-border-payments-market-report)

About QUBEE HIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

QUBEE HIVE HOLDINGS, INC. operates as the specialized fintech infrastructure division within the Full Alliance Group ecosystem, focused on developing secure, scalable, and compliant financial technology solutions for decentralized applications. The entity's primary mandate involves serving as the regulated financial backbone supporting YAHBEE Wallet operations across global markets.

About Full Alliance Group Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, FAGI is actively developing platforms across blockchain infrastructure, cross-chain fintech applications, health and wellness products and solutions, and next-generation ecommerce.

The company’s latest initiative includes the launch of Qubitera Holdings, Inc., its majority-owned subsidiary spearheading blockchain development. Qubitera is rolling out the Quant Block Chain, a next gen blockchain tailored for medical, merchant, and fintech use cases. Its first flagship product, YAHBEE, is a cross-chain wallet app designed to modernize peer-to-peer payments and real-world crypto utility.

Full Alliance Group is executing a bold operational relaunch centered around decentralized finance, consumer trust, and a multi-vertical ecosystem strategy — bridging Web3 infrastructure with mainstream utility.

