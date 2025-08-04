Oral Care Market to Hit $53.29 Billion by 2030 | 6.4% CAGR Growth Forecast | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oral care market, valued at US$34.97 billion in 2024 stood at US$37.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$53.29 billion by the end of the period. This momentum is powered by increasing awareness of oral hygiene, unmet dental care needs, and strong innovation in consumer oral health products.

Why is the Oral Care Market Growing So Rapidly?

Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders: Untreated caries and periodontal diseases are driving demand for preventive care products.

Awareness & Education: Campaigns led by health professionals and institutions are educating the public on the importance of daily oral care routines.

Product Innovation: AI-integrated toothbrushes, functional toothpastes (whitening, anti-cavity, sensitivity relief), and sustainable packaging are enhancing consumer appeal.

Growing Demand for At-Home Care: Self-care routines and home-based oral hygiene regimens are becoming more sophisticated and widely adopted.

Market Highlights:

Which Segment Leads the Oral Care Market by Product?

Toothpaste is the largest and fastest-growing product segment, driven by:

Daily usage across demographics

Innovations like teeth whitening and anti-sensitivity formulas

Accessible price points and availability

What Application Dominates the Market?

Homecare leads in application share, with consumers preferring:

Toothpaste, mouthwash, toothbrushes, floss—all readily available

Preventive care habits developed post-pandemic

Specialized products for sensitivity, breath freshness, and cavity protection

Which Distribution Channel Holds the Largest Share?

Consumer stores (retail outlets) continue to dominate due to:

Easy accessibility

In-store brand comparisons

Loyalty programs, promotions, and immediate product availability

Regional Insights: Where is the Market Booming?

Asia-Pacific (APAC) leads the global oral care market due to:

Rapid urbanization and a growing middle-class population

Higher spending on personal health and hygiene

Government-led awareness campaigns and improved distribution networks (online and offline)

Key Players Driving Market Innovation

Colgate-Palmolive (US)

Flagship products include toothpaste, mouthwash, and smart toothbrushes

Innovations: AI brushing tech, recyclable tubes, biodegradable brushes

R&D Investment: 1.8% of annual revenue

Procter & Gamble (US)

Brands: Oral-B, Crest

Noteworthy tech: iO-powered toothbrushes with app integration

R&D Investment: 2.5% of annual revenue

Haleon (GSK, UK/US)

Brands: Sensodyne, Parodontax, Polident

Focus on sensitivity relief, gum health, and denture care

R&D Investment: 2.7% of annual revenue

Key Questions for Market Decision-Makers

Q: What is driving growth in the oral care industry?

A: Technological advancements, rising dental disease prevalence, and consumer demand for preventive, at-home care solutions are fueling growth.

Q: Which oral care products are in highest demand?

A: Toothpaste leads due to daily use and functional innovations like whitening and sensitivity relief formulas.

Q: Who are the top players in the oral care market?

A: Key companies include Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Haleon, Unilever, and Philips.

Q: Which region will dominate the market by 2030?

A: Asia-Pacific is set to maintain dominance, backed by demographic expansion and rising health expenditures.

Strategic Insights & Market Takeaways

The future of oral care is preventive, personalized, and tech-integrated.

Consumers are shifting from reactive to proactive dental health management.

Sustainability and AI are no longer niche—they are becoming industry norms.

