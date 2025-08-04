Vor Bio Appoints Seasoned Biotech Executive Dallan Murray as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Dallan Murray as Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dallan to Vor Bio at this important inflection point,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “His track record of building high-performing commercial organizations and executing successful product launches will be instrumental as we prepare for potential commercialization of telitacicept and shape our broader growth strategy.”

Mr. Murray brings more than 25 years of experience leading commercial strategy, global product launches, and customer-facing organizations in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. He joins Vor Bio from Sarepta Therapeutics, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer. In that role, he led the commercial and medical affairs organizations, along with the international business unit. Under his leadership, Sarepta achieved approximately $1.8 billion in net product revenue in 2024. While at Sarepta he oversaw multiple product launches, including the launch of the first RNA therapy and first gene therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy. Over the course of his career, Mr. Murray has led or supported more than a dozen product launches, including INCIVEK at Vertex Pharmaceutics, Inc., the fastest launch to $1 billion in biotech history at the time, and multiple global rollouts at Gilead Sciences, Inc., Biogen Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. At Gilead, he oversaw the launch of VIREAD in hepatitis B and maintained leadership in the HBV market. While at Biogen, he played a key role in the reintroduction and global commercialization of TYSABRI for multiple sclerosis, helping drive adoption across North America and international markets. Mr. Murray holds an MBA from Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta.

“Vor Bio is building a company with great potential,” said Mr. Murray. “With telitacicept already approved in China for multiple autoimmune indications and now advancing through global Phase 3 development, I look forward to the opportunity to bring a much-needed treatment to patients around the world. I’m excited to join the team and help lay the commercial and strategic foundation for long-term success.”

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

