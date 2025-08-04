2026 Identity & Payments Summit Issues Call for Speakers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance, the premier cross-industry association in digital security, today issues its call for speakers for the 2026 Identity & Payments Summit. The highly anticipated event will take place from March 2 to 4, 2026, at the beautiful Westin Galleria in Houston, Texas.

Now in its 16th year, the Summit is the only event in North America that brings together hundreds of senior leaders from the payments, identity, and access ecosystems for unmatched networking and the chance to explore the technologies and trends shaping today’s digital interactions. Co-hosted with the U.S. Payments Forum and the Identity & Access Forum, the event is designed to foster collaboration, providing a neutral platform for exchanging insights across industry sectors. It will feature expert-led discussions, hands-on technology showcases, and real-world case studies that illuminate the path forward for digital trust.

This year’s theme, “Frictionless Futures: The Convergence of Payments, Identity & Trust,” reflects the industry’s shared goal of creating secure, user-centric transactions and authentication processes that break down barriers between physical and digital channels.

“This year’s Summit is a must-attend event because we’re zeroing in on the critical balance between security, privacy, and usability as payments and identity technologies continue to converge,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “We're proud to convene the innovators driving this transformation, from modern payment rails and mobile identities to AI-enabled authentication, at the only event where these disciplines meet.”

The 2026 Summit will follow exclusive members-only meetings hosted by the U.S. Payments Forum and Identity and Access Forum and include the second annual Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Technology Showcase, open to all registered attendees.

Call for Speakers Now Open

The Secure Technology Alliance invites thought leaders, technical experts, and industry innovators to submit speaking proposals that highlight vendor-neutral, non-promotional insights. Ideal presentations will explore the convergence of identity and payments, address pressing industry challenges, and present collaborative solutions that strengthen digital security and user trust.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

Payments

Real-time payments, embedded finance, and open banking

Digital wallets and alternative payment methods

Stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)

Regulation, compliance, and oversight in financial transactions

Identity

National identity systems, mobile credentials, and citizen access

Biometric and behavioral identity verification

Authentication trends (e.g., passkeys, phishing-resistant MFA)

Mobile driver’s license (mDLs) Use cases and implementation strategies

Ethical identity, privacy, and financial inclusion





Technological convergence

Agentic AI and the future of consumer interaction

AI-driven fraud detection and risk management

Post-quantum cryptography and advanced data protection

Digital mobility and cross-domain trust framework

Data management and secure digital experience design





Speaking proposals are due by October 15, 2025. For more details or to submit a proposal, visit: https://www.stasummit.com/call-for-speakers/. Follow the Secure Technology Alliance on LinkedIn and join the conversation using #IdentityPaymentsSummit.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. Its U.S. Payments Forum is the only non-profit organization bringing together merchants, issuers, payment networks, acquirers, processors and technology makers on neutral ground to develop resources for the betterment of the payments industry. The Alliance is also strengthened by its Identity and Access Forum which is dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification, including physical and digital technologies. This includes mobile drivers’ licenses, access control and various forms of identity authentication. For more information on the Alliance’s activities, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

