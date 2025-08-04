Spryker Unveils Self-Service Portal to Supercharge B2B Productivity

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker , the leading composable commerce platform for global enterprises, today announced the launch of its Self-Service Portal, a major product release designed to help B2B organizations unlock operational efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a smoother end-to-end customer experience. The product release also introduces a number of other efficiency unlocking updates including Order Amendments which gives buyers more control over their post-purchase journey.

75% of B2B buyers prefer self-service buying experiences (Gartner) and 54% of people who switch suppliers cite poor-quality digital customer experiences as a reason to go elsewhere (McKinsey). As B2B customers expect easier, more seamless buying and aftersales experiences, those companies without a streamlined self-service option will struggle to keep up with customer expectations due to disconnected systems, manual work, and rigid processes.

Spryker’s Self-Service Portal is designed to unify customer interactions into a single, user-friendly platform. Created with complex B2B workflows in mind, the platform offers features like 24/7 account dashboards, asset and claims management, and account-specific pricing. As a one-stop shop, it supports a seamless aftersales experience, increasing efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and driving profitable growth.

“This new offering is aimed squarely at one of B2B’s biggest pain points: the complexity of managing ongoing customer interactions across fragmented systems and channels,” said Boris Lokschin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at Spryker. “With B2B buyers continuing to become more and more comfortable with self-service spending, now is the time for enterprises to get ahead. Our customers are telling us they want to serve their customers faster, better, and at lower cost. This product delivers on that need by turning traditionally manual, high-touch processes into streamlined, self-service experiences.”

A Portal That Puts Customers in Control

The Spryker Self-Service Portal is a centralized, intuitive platform where customers can independently manage their orders, assets, services, and inquiries with no tickets or calls required. Key benefits of the product include:

Real-time insights through the Self-Service Dashboard that tracks orders, invoices, and account details, promoting transparency and control.

through the Self-Service Dashboard that tracks orders, invoices, and account details, promoting transparency and control. Streamlined operations with Asset Management for organizing digital and physical assets tied to customer accounts.

with Asset Management for organizing digital and physical assets tied to customer accounts. Increased customer autonomy with Inquiry & Claims Handling tools for customers to manage requests, claims, or issues.

with Inquiry & Claims Handling tools for customers to manage requests, claims, or issues. Simplified appointment scheduling and secure document sharing with Service Appointments & File Management.

The Spryker Self-Service Portal optimizes aftersales processes for B2B buyers, sales teams, and customer support teams, ultimately fostering business growth. The result is a more responsive and transparent customer experience, plus significant efficiency gains for businesses that no longer need to manually handle every interaction. The Spryker Self-Service portal is available as a standalone product to Spryker customers.

Order Amendments: Flexibility After Checkout

Also part of this release is the new Order Amendments feature, which allows customers to make changes to existing orders even after checkout. Buyers can add, update, or remove items, apply dynamic pricing strategies, and preserve order references, all through a seamless interface that keeps their cart and orders in sync. This added flexibility helps businesses reduce order cancellations, minimize support tickets, and maintain clean, accurate order data for downstream systems.

This Spryker product release includes a number of other updates and enhancements aimed at improving customer autonomy and boosting enterprise efficiency. Learn more about new improvements such as structured data access via the Configurable Data Exporter, enhanced system observability with Spryker Monitoring Integration, and an innovative AI-powered image-based add-to-cart feature here .

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading global composable commerce platform for enterprises with complex use cases to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model enables businesses to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, Project A, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/357f4543-81ff-4fab-a740-153370c08d98