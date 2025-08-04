QuamCore Secures $26M Series A to Build 1-Million-Qubit Quantum Computer in a Single Cryostat

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuamCore, a deep-tech startup tackling quantum computing’s hardest scalability challenges, announced a $26 million Series A, bringing total funding to $35 million. The round was led by Sentinel Global, with participation from Arkin Capital, as well as existing investors Viola Ventures, Earth & Beyond Ventures, Surround Ventures, Rhodium, and Quantum Leap. The Israel Innovation Authority contributed a $4 million non-dilutive grant.

To make quantum computing viable for real-world impact in areas like drug discovery, advanced materials, AI, and energy, systems will need to manage millions of qubits, far beyond the limits of current hardware. While today’s most advanced superconducting quantum systems, like those from Google and IBM, can support ~5,000 qubits per cryostat, QuamCore has developed a fully designed and simulated architecture capable of scaling to 1 million qubits – in a single cryostat. This milestone, long considered out of reach, fundamentally changes the economics of quantum computing by eliminating the need for massive multi-cryostat infrastructure.

“From day one, we focused on the minimum viable system to unlock real-world quantum advantage – and that number is 1 million qubits,” said Alon Cohen, CEO of QuamCore. “We chose to radically rethink the architecture of the most mature and performant platform: superconducting qubits. The result is a blueprint that can scale, stay compact, and remain aligned with where the industry is already headed.”

“QuamCore’s team has done what no one else has: built a practical, scalable roadmap to a million-qubit machine using superconducting technology — the most advanced and commercially promising platform in quantum today,” said Dror Sharon, Partner at Sentinel Global. “Their architectural innovation is a leap forward, not just in hardware, but in how we think about scaling quantum systems in the real world.”

“Quantum computing is now governed by scaling limits, not qubit fidelity. By embedding ultra‑low‑power superconducting control logic inside the cryostat, QuamCore removes the thermal bottleneck that throttles today’s systems and charts a credible path to a single‑cryostat, million‑qubit machine. That density will rewrite quantum economics and unlock markets we expect to be worth trillions of dollars. We’re proud to back this team,” said Nir Arkin, CEO of Arkin Capital.

QuamCore’s innovation lies in tightly integrating superconducting digital control logic directly into the cryostat. This reduces the cabling burden by orders of magnitude and eliminates the primary thermal bottleneck that has blocked large-scale adoption. The design also includes built-in error correction, a critical feature for achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing.

QuamCore’s founding team blends deep expertise in quantum information, superconducting devices, and large-scale semiconductor systems. With this funding, the company will move from design to fabrication of its first-generation processors, establish a dedicated quantum lab, and scale up operations.

“This funding allows us to accelerate both chip production and prototype integration,” Cohen added. “The quantum industry is maturing – and with our approach, superconducting qubits will remain in the lead.”

About QuamCore

QuamCore is pioneering Massive Scaling in quantum computing, pushing the limits of what's possible. The company's patented superconducting quantum processor architecture enables fault-tolerant, scalable systems capable of managing millions of qubits. With an architecture-first approach, QuamCore is making large-scale, economically viable quantum computing a reality, unlocking real-world impact across industries. For more information, please visit www.quamcore.com .

About Sentinel Global

Sentinel Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm investing in enterprise technology companies that are reshaping the systems underpinning global markets. Sentinel Global helps founders bring scalable, defensible, and adoption-ready platforms to market. The firm provides deep research, high-conviction capital, and access to a global network of institutions, partners, and domain experts. Sentinel Global is headquartered in San Francisco and invests worldwide. For more information, visit www.sentinelglobal.xyz .

