AIM ImmunoTech Builds Positive Momentum and Reiterates Focus on Driving Ampligen® Clinical Development Toward Pancreatic Cancer Approval

Primary focus on pancreatic cancer

Mid-year report of Ampligen® (rintatolimod) in combination with AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi® (durvalumab) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer demonstrates positive signs of both no significant toxicity and superior PFS and OS

Bolstered cash position provides runway to fund operations for approximately 12 months

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today highlighted recent key financial milestones and firmly stated its focus on advancing clinical trials of Ampligen® for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, with the ultimate goal of achieving drug approval.

AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas K. Equels stated, “We have emerged strong despite significant macro, sector and market-related headwinds. Our perseverance, dedication to patients, belief in the potential of Ampligen and commitment to all stakeholders have enabled us to successfully navigate through an extremely challenging period. With our regained listing status, the closing of a significant equity financing and the continued advancement of our pipeline and strengthened patent estate, we are well poised to build momentum and drive value for all stakeholders.

“Our growing body of positive data with Ampligen has provided the opportunity to focus our resources and priorities to our lead indication in pancreatic cancer. We believe establishing a clear path to registration and the execution of our clinical and regulatory initiatives will unlock the full potential of this important asset and shareholder value,” added Equels.

Significant Achievements

Resumed trading on the NYSE American;

Closed public equity offering, raising $8.0 million in gross proceeds, which is expected to fund operations for approximately 12 months;

Reported positive data in a mid-year update from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical study evaluating AIM’s drug Ampligen® (rintatolimod) combined with AstraZeneca’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi® (durvalumab) in the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients with stable disease post-FOLFIRINOX (the “DURIPANC” study) (See: NCT05927142);

Granted U.S. patent covering methods of manufacturing therapeutic dsRNA, including Ampligen;

Granted U.S. patent for Ampligen in combination with PD-L1 drugs for the treatment of cancer;

Granted U.S. and EU Orphan Drug designations for pancreatic cancer;

Ampligen oncology data presented at scientific congresses including the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists and U.S.-Poland Science and Technology Symposium 2025;



For more information, please visit the Company’s website at aimimmuno.com.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy in pancreatic cancer. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.