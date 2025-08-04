Eco Bright Future, Inc. and Vault.ist Partner to Launch Tokenized Gold Banking Product

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Bright Future Inc. (OTC: EBFI) ($EBFI) ("Company"), a publicly traded innovator in tokenized real-world assets and blockchain-powered sustainable finance, announces a strategic partnership with Vault.ist , a next-generation white-label digital banking platform. The collaboration aims to integrate EBFI's tokenized digital gold into mainstream financial infrastructure, allowing users to pay with gold via traditional debit cards and mobile payment systems such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The product launch, expected in the coming months, is designed to make digital assets backed by physical commodities both spendable and compliant, bridging the gap between alternative finance and everyday convenience.

This partnership builds on EBFI’s consistent track record in developing robust infrastructure for asset tokenization. In 2025, the Company completed a PCAOB audit, filed a Form 10, and is now a USSEC 1934 Act Reporting Company , and obtained digital asset licenses in El Salvador and gold trading licenses in the UAE. EBFI also finalized a strategic streaming agreement with Aurora Group , granting it long-term access to gold production from certified mining operations in Southeast Asia.

In parallel, EBFI entered into a landmark collaboration with Goldex , a leading global provider of automated gold ATMs, enabling seamless cash-to-gold and gold-to-cash transactions across physical locations. The Company is preparing for a Nasdaq uplisting soon and has seen its share price rise over 20x since December 2023, reflecting strong investor confidence in its vertically integrated digital asset model.

“We believe that the future of finance lies in the convergence of stable real-world assets and intuitive digital interfaces,” said Alexander Borodich, founder of Universa Blockchain and EBFI. “This partnership with Vault.ist enables us to bring tokenized gold into everyday life — from payments at coffee shops to cross-border remittances; all backed by real value.”

Vault.ist, which recently announced a $180M revenue target and its intention to lead the $50B digital banking and crypto market, views the integration of EBFI's tokenized assets as a key step toward delivering compliant, asset-backed financial experiences.

“We are excited to integrate EBFI's tokenized assets, especially gold, into our banking infrastructure,” said Andrey Diyakonov, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer . “This collaboration unlocks a unique value proposition for users: the ability to spend tokenized commodities with the same ease as fiat currency, bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance.”

For more information, visit www.ecobr i ghtfuture.com , www.universaltoken.com , and Vault.ist .

About Eco Bright Future Inc. (OTC: EBFI)

Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI) is a publicly traded technology company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets, blockchain finance, and sustainability solutions. The firm operates across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas - www.ecobrightfuture.com

About Vault.ist

Vault.ist is on a mission to enable any company, in any country, to provide global crypto-friendly banking, through which every customer can open an account and instantly have access to local and international bank accounts, payment cards in multiple currencies, and cryptocurrencies that can be used as both a store of value and a means of payment. All Vault.ist's services work together in perfect harmony without friction and with minimal client input, all under a client's brand - Vault.ist .

