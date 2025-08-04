Park Family Dental – Cosmetic, Oral Surgery, & Implant Center Announces Launch of Family Dental Services

Cedar Park, TX, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cedar Park, TX – Park Family Dental – Cosmetic, Oral Surgery, & Implant Center, a dentist cedar park, is happy to announce the launch of its comprehensive range of family dental services. At Park Family Dental in Cedar Park, Drs. Ardita and Daniel Ormeni blend high-level expertise with a deeply personal approach — and it’s making patients rethink what going to the dentist should feel like.



Dr. Ardita Ormeni, a general and cosmetic dentist, and Dr. Daniel Ormeni, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, co-own and operate their practice side by side. Together, they offer everything from gentle checkups to complex implant surgery — all under one roof.



“We didn’t just want to open a practice,” says Dr. Ardita. “We wanted to create a place where people feel genuinely heard, cared for, and confident about their treatment.”

Dr. Ardita’s journey into dentistry began unexpectedly. Originally planning to become a cardiologist, she took a temporary job in a dental office — and never looked back. That discovery led her to dental school in Arizona, where she met her future husband and practice partner.



While Ardita focused on comprehensive and cosmetic care, Daniel pursued advanced surgical training, treating everything from wisdom teeth and jaw issues to facial trauma and full-mouth reconstructions. Today, their complementary skill sets allow them to offer seamless care for families and individuals in Cedar Park.



Patients don’t have to bounce between specialists. Whether they need a routine exam, veneers, All-on-4 full arch surgery, or dental implant cedar park, they will receive top-tier care from a team that communicates and plans together. Patients consistently say they feel listened to here. Every visit includes time for questions, education, and customized care planning — especially for those nervous about treatment.



From kids to adults with anxiety, patients have access to safe sedation options, ensuring a more relaxed experience at every stage of care. Dr. Ardita is especially known for skills in cosmetic, restorative, and comprehensive dentistry—including sleep apnea dental solutions. Dr. Daniel brings a level of surgical expertise that’s rare in a private dental practice. The oral surgeon cedar park treats everything from dental implants and TMJ disorders to facial cosmetic surgeries.



Beyond their practice, the Ormenis give back through dental mission work and support for local Cedar Park schools and events. Dr. Ardita also spent six years treating veterans with complex needs — a reflection of the couple’s shared heart for service.



Looking for a family dentist or dental implants in Cedar Park? Whether due for a checkup or ready for a complete transformation, Park Family Dental delivers advanced, compassionate care close to home.



About Park Family Dental – Cosmetic, Oral Surgery, & Implant Center



In a city full of big-box dental chains, one family-owned practice is earning attention for doing things differently. Park Family Dental – Cosmetic, Oral Surgery, & Implant Center in Cedar Park is run by Drs. Ardita, a general and cosmetic dentist, and Daniel Ormeni, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who combine high-level expertise with a deeply personal approach, offering everything from gentle checkups to complex implant surgery — all under one roof.



More Information



To learn more about Park Family Dental – Cosmetic, Oral Surgery, & Implant Center, please visit the website at https://parkfamilydentist.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/park-family-dental-cosmetic-oral-surgery-implant-center-announces-launch-of-family-dental-services/