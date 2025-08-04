NeOnc Technologies Featured on Yahoo Finance's Podcast Trader Talk: AI and Biotech Take on Brain Cancer

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI), a multi-phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing transformative treatments for brain and central nervous system cancers, was featured on Yahoo Finance’s Trader Talk with Kenny Polcari in a podcast episode titled “AI and Biotech Take on Brain Cancer.”

As Trader Talk describes it: “When a biotech startup lands in a major index just months after its IPO, investors take notice. In this episode of Trader Talk, Kenny Polcari speaks with Amir Heshmatpour, executive chairman and president of NeOnc Technologies (Nasdaq: NTHI), about how the company defied a tough market to go public, secure a $50 million partnership in the Middle East, and join the Russell Microcap Index. Heshmatpour explains NeOnc’s focus on intranasal drug delivery for brain cancer, the significance of its partnership with USC’s medical school, and how global clinical trials are expanding the company’s reach. The conversation also includes how AI and quantum computing could transform the biotech industry. It’s a rare behind-the-scenes look at how a small-cap biotech is executing on a global stage.”

You can tune in to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.



NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.



For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “evaluating,” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully, as they discuss our future expectations, projections of future results of operations or financial condition, or other forward-looking information.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding whether a definitive agreement will be reached with Quazar. These statements reflect our current expectations based on information available at this time, but future events may differ materially from those anticipated.

The “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with other cautionary language in that report or in our subsequent filings, outlines important risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein, including but not limited to the failure to finalize the agreement with Quazar, modifications to its terms, or alternative uses of proceeds.

We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

Company Contact:

i nfo@neonc.com